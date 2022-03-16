Player Ratings: Manchester United 0-1 Atletico Madrid – Maguire and Dalot poor

Chelsea back on top after nine-goal demolition of Foxes. Chelsea meant business at the King Power Stadium on Sunday, scoring nine times and securing their 12th clean sheet of the season against Lydia Bedford’s Leicester. The last time these two met it was a nippy February evening in the FA Cup where Chelsea racked up a similar tally of goals (seven). A repeat performance from Leicester’s leaky defence wasn’t going to go unpunished. Guro Reiten kicked off the scoring with a beautiful free-kick that curled past Demi Lambourne. Ten minutes later, Sam Kerr, Aniek Nouwen and Bethany England had added to the count. At 5-0, things were already looking fairly bleak for the hosts; they were pegged back another four times before the final whistle was blown. The result puts Chelsea at the summit of the WSL for the first time this season with five games left to play. MN.

