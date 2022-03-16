Photos: Siena College community prays for peace in Ukraine

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine could declare neutrality and offer security guarantees to Russia to secure peace “without delay,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said ahead of another expected round of talks between the two sides — though he said only a face-to-face meeting with Russia’s leader could end the war.
President Biden in Poland Saturday said that Russian President Putin "cannot remain in power," forcing the White House to clarify that the U.S. isn't seeking regime change in the country. Russian forces hit the western city of Lviv with back-to-back rocket attacks on Saturday even as troops have started to...
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) said Saturday he will resign from office after he was found guilty Thursday of three felonies for lying to the FBI about an illegal contribution made to his 2016 campaign. Fortenberry said his last day in Congress will be on March 31, according to a letter...
(CNN) — President Joe Biden concluded his powerful speech this weekend in Poland about Vladimir Putin's barbaric attack on Ukraine with this line about the Russian leader: "For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power." White House officials later sought to make it clear Biden was not calling...
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — With its aspirations for a quick victory dashed by a stiff Ukrainian resistance, Russia has increasingly focused on grinding down Ukraine’s military in the east in the hope of forcing Kyiv into surrendering part of the country’s territory to possibly end the war.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) is arguing Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas should recuse himself from any case regarding the 2020 election after text messages sent by his wife to aides of former President Trump were revealed late last week. "You have the wife of a sitting Supreme Court justice advocating...
One of the stars of "CODA" says he was tempted to teach President Biden some "dirty sign language" when the predominantly-deaf cast visited the White House. Troy Kotsur became the second deaf actor to earn an Academy Award — after Marlee Matlin's 1987 win for "Children of a Lesser God" — on Sunday for his role as Frank Rossi in the Apple TV+ film.
