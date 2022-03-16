A bill enforcing new safety protocols for apartment complexes through out the state of Florida

It was once suggested to do it, but now it's required.

Background checks are now mandatory for any employee who works for apartment complexes across the state of Florida.

The bill is called Miya's Law and that was passed Friday, March 11th, 2022.

It was named after Miya Marcano.

A college student who was killed by a person investigators say worked at the apartment complex where she lived back in 2021.

Amanda White with the Florida Apartment Association said this bill will reinforce safety for residents and employees.

"Where you're now going to have apartment communities be required to conduct these background screenings that we know reduces liability, and promote safety not only for residents but also for apartment employees."

Miya's Law requires



Background checks for employees in apartment complexes

Increase the notice requirement for entering the apartment from 12 hours to 24 hours

Housing providers must keep a log for the issuance in return of keys

This bill goes into effect January 1st 2023.