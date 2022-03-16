ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy Crew open ESL One Spring with victory

Quincy Crew swept Wildcard Gaming in a best-of-three match Tuesday to kick off the Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring 2022 event.

Quincy Crew opened with a 32-minute win on green and held on for a 57-minute victory on red.

American Quinn “Quinn” Callahan was the MVP of both maps, averaging a kills-deaths-assists ratio of 10.5-3.0-19.0 for Quincy Crew.

Eight teams are competing in a single round-robin over six weeks with all matches best-of-three. The top two finishers qualify for ESL One Stockholm 2022 and the bottom two teams will be relegated to Division II for the next tour.

The competition continues Wednesday with two matches:
4 Zoomers vs. simply TOOBASED
Evil Geniuses vs. The Cut

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring standings, map record
1. Quincy Crew 1-0 (2-0)
T2. 4 Zoomers
T2. Evil Geniuses
T2. simply TOOBASED
T2. Team DogChamp
T2. The Cut
T2. TSM
8. Wildcard Gaming 0-1 (0-2)

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring prize pool and DPC points
1. $30,000, 400 points
2. $28,000, 240 points
3. $27,000, 160 points
4. $26,000, 80 points
5. $25,000, 40 points
6. $24,000, no points
7. $23,000, no points, relegated to Division II
8. $22,000, no points, relegated to Division II

–Field Level Media

