‘One Perfect Shot’ Trailer: Ava DuVernay Hosts HBO Max’s Film Deep Dive Inspired by Twitter Account

By Samantha Bergeson
 12 days ago

What does it take to create one perfect moment, captured on film?

Ava DuVernay hosts and executive produces HBO Max docuseries “ One Perfect Shot ,” which features an eclectic mix of films of varying esteem — “Wonder Woman,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Heat,” “Girls Trip,” and “Harriet” — paired with their respective filmmakers.

Created for television by the Oscar nominee and Emmy winner DuVernay, “One Perfect Shot” is inspired by the Twitter account of the same name . The six-episode docuseries premieres March 24.

Each episode arms one acclaimed director with an arsenal of visual tools to pull back the curtain on their most iconic shots. Directors enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360-degree moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking. Filmmakers Patty Jenkins , Aaron Sorkin, Kasi Lemmons , Jon M. Chu ,  Malcolm D. Lee, and Michael Mann share their obstacles, challenges, lessons, and triumphs as they detail the road to their one perfect shot on these films, which range from 1995 with “Heat” to 2020 with “Trial of the Chicago 7.”

“Our responsibility as storytellers is to go to the very core of who we are,” “Crazy Rich Asians” director Chu says in the trailer. “To some people, it’s a shot in a movie. But it’s much more personal than that. It wasn’t about changing who we were, but about making people understand who we are.”

DuVernay previously gave fans a sneak peek at her own behind-the-scenes directing techniques, telling InStyle that it’s “ not a pretty sight ” to observe her on set.

“I pick what I want to get out of the scene,” DuVernay said. “And through music, color, performance, and words, I’m able to manufacture and change how you think. I can be in your head, and I love it. There are images in each ﬁlm that make me feel proud.”

“One Perfect Shot” premieres March 24 on HBO Max. What looks to be a master-class in filmmaking is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, ARRAY Filmworks, and One Perfect Shot. The series is executive produced by DuVernay, Paul Garnes, Bruce Robertson, Neil Miller, and Sonia Slutsky.

