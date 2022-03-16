NFL Announces 39 Compensatory Picks to 16 Teams Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

The league announced the picks ahead of the 2022 NFL draft in April.

The NFL announced 39 compensatory draft picks awarded to 16 teams on Tuesday ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

Teams across the league are granted compensatory picks based on a team losing more or better compensatory free agents that it gained in the previous year. The compensatory picks are placed within the third through seventh rounds of the draft based on value of the compensatory free agents lost.

Free agents are determined by a formula that considers salary, playing time and postseason honors. However, every free agent lost or signed is not bound by the formula.

The NFL’s collective bargaining agreement limits the number of compensatory picks to the number of teams in the league. Per CBA rules, no team can have more than four compensatory picks in any one year. If a team qualifies for more than four picks after balancing each compensatory free agent lost by each free agent gained of an equal or higher value, the four highest remaining selections will be awarded to the team.

Beyond 32 compensatory selections, seven special compensatory picks were awarded to six teams that include the Browns, the Ravens, the Saints, the 49ers, the Chiefs and the Rams.

The Chargers and the Rams lead the list of teams with the most compensatory selections, with four per team.

