ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Announces 39 Compensatory Picks to 16 Teams Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UuO6w_0egHKL6P00

The league announced the picks ahead of the 2022 NFL draft in April.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The NFL announced 39 compensatory draft picks awarded to 16 teams on Tuesday ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

Teams across the league are granted compensatory picks based on a team losing more or better compensatory free agents that it gained in the previous year. The compensatory picks are placed within the third through seventh rounds of the draft based on value of the compensatory free agents lost.

Free agents are determined by a formula that considers salary, playing time and postseason honors. However, every free agent lost or signed is not bound by the formula.

The NFL’s collective bargaining agreement limits the number of compensatory picks to the number of teams in the league. Per CBA rules, no team can have more than four compensatory picks in any one year. If a team qualifies for more than four picks after balancing each compensatory free agent lost by each free agent gained of an equal or higher value, the four highest remaining selections will be awarded to the team.

Beyond 32 compensatory selections, seven special compensatory picks were awarded to six teams that include the Browns, the Ravens, the Saints, the 49ers, the Chiefs and the Rams.

The Chargers and the Rams lead the list of teams with the most compensatory selections, with four per team.

More NFL Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Another “Bombshell” NFL Trade Might Be Coming Soon

The 2022 NFL offseason has been, arguably, the wildest offseason in league history. So far, we’ve seen Tom Brady come out of retirement, Russell Wilson traded to the Broncos, Davante Adams traded to the Raiders, Tyreek Hill traded to the Dolphins, Carson Wentz traded to the Commanders, Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns, Amari Cooper also traded to the Browns…and plenty of other notable moves.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Star Pushing For Blockbuster Trade

The Dallas Cowboys have a hole at the wide receiver position, as they traded Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns this offseason. One Cowboys star has an idea on how to fill that hole. Dallas’ star defensive back, Trevon Diggs, took to Twitter on Saturday with his suggestion....
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Wants To Return To The League

A former wide receiver who last played in the National Football League in 2019 is hoping to return to the league this year. De’Anthony Thomas, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, played for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League in 2021. However,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#49ers#Rams#American Football#Compensatory Picks#Cba#Browns#Chiefs#Chargers
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS LA

USC Football Assistant Coach, Dave Nichol, Passes Away At 45

Dave Nichol, who joined USC's football team in December along with head coach Lincoln Riley, has passed away at 45, the university announced Friday.  Nichol, a native of Dallas, died in McKinney, Texas, after a long battle with cancer, according to the Los Angeles Times. "We are heartbroken and devastated," Riley said in a university press release.  "Dave was such a tremendous human being and a fantastic football coach.  He absolutely loved the game and constantly poured his heart and soul into his teams.  He will be dearly missed.  My thoughts and prayers are with his family.  We, as a program, look forward to playing and coaching for him as we move forward."   Nichol was hired to be the Trojans' inside wide receivers coach and associate head coach for offense. He spent the previous two seasons with Mississippi State.The university announced Monday that Nichol was going to step way from the team due to medical reasons. He is survived by his father, and brothers Robert and Jimmy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

58K+
Followers
31K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy