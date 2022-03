ATLANTA — Mavis Tire Supply has entered a settlement, and some Georgia customers are entitled to compensation. The LLC entered a settlement with the Georgia Department of Law on March 15, the Office of the Attorney General said in a press release. Mavis Tire Supply "engaged in unlawful and deceptive practices in the course of its vehicle repairs and its sale of automotive parts," according to the office.

