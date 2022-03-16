Las Vegas corrections officer arrested, accused of domestic battery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department corrections officer has been arrested on charges of domestic battery.

Officer Christopher Wilson was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for battery domestic violence by strangulation and misdemeanor battery domestic violence.

Wilson has been employed with LVMPD since 2016 and is assigned to CCDC.

He has been placed on suspension of police powers with pay pending the confirmation of charges as the investigation continues.

