ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Las Vegas corrections officer arrested, accused of domestic battery

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hm6P1_0egHIoQw00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department corrections officer has been arrested on charges of domestic battery.

Officer Christopher Wilson was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for battery domestic violence by strangulation and misdemeanor battery domestic violence.

I-Team: Las Vegas corrections officer accused of sexually assaulting child

Wilson has been employed with LVMPD since 2016 and is assigned to CCDC.

LIST: Resources for victims of domestic violence, abuse

He has been placed on suspension of police powers with pay pending the confirmation of charges as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 5

Teresa Burwell
12d ago

seems they are being exposed more often lately for their good law abiding ways lol.. robbery theft this dui...wow

Reply(1)
3
Related
8 News Now

Md. dentist charged with murder held without bond

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Dr. James Ryan had his first court appearance on Wednesday after police arrested and charged him with second-degree murder related to the death of 25-year-old Sarah Harris. The judge said Ryan is a flight risk and a danger to the community, so they ordered the 48-year-old oral surgeon to be […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
8 News Now

ATV collides with parked truck causing one death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Traffic Bureau investigates a fatal crash between an ATV and a flatbed in the Sunrise Manor area of the valley Saturday evening. According to police and witness statements, the driver of an ATV collided with a parked GMC pickup truck near Ripple River Avenue and Desert Edge […]
SUNRISE MANOR, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Corrections Officer#Officer Arrested#Lvmpd#Ccdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
8 News Now

1 person stabbed after possible hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a stabbing in the northeast valley that left one person injured on Friday evening. It happened just before 7 p.m. in the area of Seco Adobe Circle and Civic Center Drive, near Cheyenne. According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed that the incident may have started after a […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas motorcycle crash leaves 22-year-old dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A motorcycle versus vehicle collision took place on North Rampart Boulevard, north of West Lake Mead Boulevard, according to police, leaving one dead and one injured. According to police and witness statements, a black Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling southbound on Rampart Boulevard, approaching the intersection with Lake Mead Boulevard when a Hyundai […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Police investigate shooting near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police arrived to the scene of a shooting Friday shortly after 11 a.m. near I-15 and D Street. A victim was taken to UMC Trauma after being shot and is expected to recover. Police say no suspects are in custody at this time. The northbound D street ramp at I-15 […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy