Even though It Takes Two won't be returning for another few months, Janette Manrara is still one busy woman. And on Tuesday she stunned fans when she shared some photos of some friends that were due to be getting married. The snaps appeared to be taken at a rehearsal dinner, with the blushing bride looking beautiful in a shoulderless white dress while her husband-to-be stood next to her, and Janette planted a kiss on her cheek. The dancer looked amazing in a pink dress as all three held glasses of champagne.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO