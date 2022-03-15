Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds previews “The Full Circle Tour”
Grammy Award-Winning Singer/Songwriter and Producer, Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, joins us to talk about music, and what you can expect to see when “The Full Circle Tour” makes a stop in Jackson, MS.
