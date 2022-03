Like more and more Minnesotans, I want to produce clean, renewable solar energy from my rooftop. But for me, there is a problem. My home is part of a homeowners association (HOA) and my HOA has blocked my effort to go solar. I have learned that this is a common occurrence for HOA homeowners in Minnesota who want to go solar. It is slowing the growth of rooftop solar in our state.

