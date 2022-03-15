ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon says its pipeline fully repaired

By Charles Bolinger
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
 1 day ago
Scores of workers were on the site of the pipeline leak Tuesday near the intersection of Routes 143 and 159 in Edwardsville. Workers were down in the ditch, center, making repairs on the pipeline. The Cahokia Diversion Channel is just feet away to the west of the pipeline. Workers are continuing the cleanup of an estimated 465,149 gallons of crude oil that was discovered having leaked from the pipeline Friday. (John Badman | Hearst Illinois)

Marathon Pipe Line (MPL) reported Tuesday that repairs to the pipeline are complete near the intersection of Illinois routes 143 and 159 near Edwardsville.

In addition, federal regulatory authorities have authorized the restart of the pipeline, which is a 22-inch line that runs about 75 miles between Wood River and Patoka. Still, agencies continue to conduct an investigation to determine the cause of the leak.

Scores of workers continued to remove crude oil from the Cahokia Diversion Channel Tuesday as well as work on the surrounding land. The channel is just feet away to the west of the pipeline break that was discovered Friday.

Booms will remain in place for an extended period of time at several locations along the channel to contain the crude. Boats are being used on the channel to assist in the retrieval of oil from the water.

As of Tuesday at 8 a.m., approximately 11,075 barrels of water and oil mixture have been recovered from the channel, compared to 7,100 barrels Monday evening and 5,900 barrels Monday morning. Approximately 390 cubic yards of oily soil has been removed for proper disposal as of Tuesday, compared to 150 cubic yards of tainted soil on Monday.

Currently, MPL has dedicated more than 270 employees and contractors to the response. The following equipment is both on-site and on the way:

  • Twenty-one skimmers: equipment that removes oil from water
  • Forty-four vacuum trucks: equipment that removes oil and water
  • Three tanker trucks, 32 tanks and 36 waste containers: to collect oily water and soil for processing and disposal
  • Six excavation equipment: to expose the pipeline and remove contaminated soil
  • More than 4,550 feet of boom: to contain the oil on the water

Wildlife response update

Since Friday, environmental remediation experts have brought resources and personnel on scene to actively engage in the rescue and rehabilitation of wildlife that have been affected by oil. The spill area is being monitored 24 hours a day for impacted wildlife.

Major improvements have been made to the rescue center where the impacted wildlife is being treated, including a new heating unit, and upgraded water filtration and heating systems.

Additional expert wildlife rescue personnel have been called in to join the current team of expert consultants and environmental agencies tasked with the care and treatment of impacted wildlife. Impacted wildlife being treated include seven ducks, one frog, one hawk, two beavers and three turtles.

MPL reports that crews also found seven ducks, a heron, a muskrat and a frog deceased. Marathon officials are using audible deterrents to keep any animals from entering the affected area.

MPL is covering all expenses related to the wildlife rehabilitation effort and providing all needed resources to recover and rehabilitate impacted wildlife. Volunteers are not needed at this time.

If any member of the public encounters wildlife that has been impacted by oil, they should not approach the animals themselves, as they could be dangerous. Call 302-363-5086 to report sightings of impacted wildlife.

