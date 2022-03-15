ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FILE - Marco Rubio

By AP Photo/John Raoux
 1 day ago

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

Wyoming News

Bipartisan effort to repeal federal mask mandate on planes gains momentum

(The Center Square) – A bipartisan group of senators passed a resolution 57-40 that would overturn the federal mask requirement on airplanes and federally regulated public transit. Now that measure’s fate is in the hands of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. So far, Pelosi has not spoken publicly on the resolution, which would overturn an announcement from the Transportation Security Administration earlier this month that said the mask mandate would be extended through April 18. ...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wyoming News

Biden announces an additional $800 million, more weapons for Ukraine

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden announced an additional $800 million in taxpayer-funded aide to Ukraine Wednesday, the latest round of federal funds to help the nation, which is gripped in a war to fend off Russia’s invasion. That money, combined with $200 million announced Saturday, totals $1 billion in new assistance for military equipment for the nation. Biden said the U.S would send 9,000 anti-armor systems, 7,000 small arms, 20 million rounds of ammunition, as well as drones, adding that “more would be...
MILITARY
Wyoming News

Amid Russian invasion, Cheney encourages help to Ukraine, US energy independence

CHEYENNE – Wyoming leadership encouraged providing additional aid to Ukraine following President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday. That day, Zelenskyy proposed a new global alliance between the U.S. and European countries. He requested military aircraft assistance, weaponry and to implement a no-fly zone over his country. Further sanctions on Russia, President Vladimir Putin and his government officials were also requested. “We need to make sure Ukrainians...
WYOMING STATE
