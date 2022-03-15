FILE - Marco Rubio

FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Bipartisan effort to repeal federal mask mandate on planes gains momentum
(The Center Square) – A bipartisan group of senators passed a resolution 57-40 that would overturn the federal mask requirement on airplanes and federally regulated public transit. Now that measure’s fate is in the hands of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. So far, Pelosi has not spoken publicly on the resolution, which would overturn an announcement from the Transportation Security Administration earlier this month that said the mask mandate would be extended through April 18. ...
Biden announces an additional $800 million, more weapons for Ukraine
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden announced an additional $800 million in taxpayer-funded aide to Ukraine Wednesday, the latest round of federal funds to help the nation, which is gripped in a war to fend off Russia’s invasion. That money, combined with $200 million announced Saturday, totals $1 billion in new assistance for military equipment for the nation. Biden said the U.S would send 9,000 anti-armor systems, 7,000 small arms, 20 million rounds of ammunition, as well as drones, adding that “more would be...
Amid Russian invasion, Cheney encourages help to Ukraine, US energy independence
CHEYENNE – Wyoming leadership encouraged providing additional aid to Ukraine following President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday. That day, Zelenskyy proposed a new global alliance between the U.S. and European countries. He requested military aircraft assistance, weaponry and to implement a no-fly zone over his country. Further sanctions on Russia, President Vladimir Putin and his government officials were also requested. “We need to make sure Ukrainians...
Zelensky appeals to American values in speech to Congress
During a speech to Congress, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky referenced seminal moments of US history while pleading for more aid from Americans to stop the Russian invasion of his country.
Biden calls Putin a war criminal
President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" on Wednesday as Russia intensifies its attack on Ukraine.
'I want to be an American': CNN talks to children fleeing war in Ukraine
CNN's Miguel Marquez reports from Romania where he meets children - many who do not have parents - and their teachers who fled their homes in Odessa, Ukraine, as the Russians invaded.
Putin lashes out at Russians with Western mentality
In a televised address, Russian president Vladimir Putin condemned Russians with the Western mindset.
Ukrainian women line up to go back to war zone
These women fled Ukraine as Russia invaded but are now going back to help their families in the war. CNN's Ed Lavandera reports.
