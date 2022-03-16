ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Man gets 25 years for assault of pregnant woman

By Larry Statser
 12 days ago

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 25-year-old Wichita Falls man gets a 25-year sentence after being found guilty for an assault of a pregnant woman last year.

Andreus Barkley opted for a jury trial instead of trying for a plea deal, according to records.

Wichita County Jail booking

His trial lasted only one day in 30th District Court and his sentence was enhanced because of prior convictions.

He was arrested on May 7, 2021 and in July 2021 he filed his own motion for a speedy trial and if not granted, to dismiss the charge.

On April 27, 2021, police were called about an assault in the 1400 block of 25th Street.

The victim told officers she was five months pregnant with Barkley’s child and they were in an argument about alleged infidelity and while she was yelling at him he slapped her in the face.

After she yelled at him again, she said he punched her in the right eye and tried to fight back but couldn’t.

She said he pushed her back into a bedroom and told her to be quiet and put both his hands around her neck.

Officers said the victim had bruising and swelling on her eye and cheek.

Police say records showed Barkley was on parole at the time. An examination of the victim at the hospital confirmed she was five to six months pregnant.

Jail records show arrests for violation of parole in 2017 and 2020 and arrests for family violence in 2014 and 2015 and an aggravated assault in 2014.

He has 10 convictions including one for family violence in 2016.

