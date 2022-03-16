Kansas state senator wants to outlaw ‘ghost guns’

TOPEKA, Kan. — Democratic State Senator Cindy Holscher from Overland Park has a 15-year-old freshman who goes to Olathe East High School. He was inside the school when police say a student opened fire, hitting a school resource officer who returned fire on March 4.

The shooting hospitalized both of them and an administrator.

“The first thing is you’re hoping to get a text verifying that your son or child is okay,” she said Tuesday.

“You’re hoping to get a text that everything’s under control. I actually received a message from a journalist saying there was a shooting at Olathe East, and I actually got that message before I got any other notification.”

Fortunately for Holscher, she found out he was okay , and now she’s trying to make sure what happened there, doesn’t happen again.

“ Last week, the district attorney indicated that a ghost gun was involved , and he essentially called on us to do something about it,” she said.

That’s part of the reason why she’s sponsoring a bill that would ban ghost guns in the state. Ghost guns don’t have serial numbers on them , and typically they’re assembled by the user. Holscher’s bill doesn’t have a number yet though, so state senators like Republican Rob Olson from Olathe, whose district includes Olathe East, haven’t read it yet. He doesn’t know whether he’d support it.

“The perpetrator violated a few laws to do what he did,” Olson said Tuesday. “Another restriction’s not going to stop him. I mean, it was posted on the front door of the school not to carry firearms into the school, and he did it anyways.”

Olson also said it’s late in the legislative session for a bill to just be introduced. He says it’s more likely that lawmakers would discuss this bill this summer, and it’d be more likely to pass next legislative session.

