Little Rock, AR

Arkansas is feeling the madness of March

By Troy Lynch
KARK 4 News
 12 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Whether you’re rooting for the Hogs or haven’t watched a college basketball game all season, almost everyone can get excited about the NCAA March Madness tournament.

The first round of the big dance starts Thursday and the members of the Garver Communication Team in Little Rock are filling out their brackets and taking it very seriously.

“To beat everybody here would be a great great feeling,” Collin Hyder said.

“This is actually my first bracket and I’m really excited about it,” Morgan Crain said.

Some did their research and filled out their brackets as logically as they could. Others went with a more unconventional way of picking a national champion.

March Madness brings back feel of the good ol’ days

“Well, the coolest mascot obviously,” Crain said while laughing. “That was my rationale.”

What’s at stake you ask? Mainly bragging rights… and a big trophy to rub in all the losers faces.

“We’re going to make our own trophy and we’re going to have it really tall so it can be seen above the other cubicles,” Megan Kuhlman said.

The Garver Communication Team started doing the tournament bracket challenge five years ago when they hired Troy Schulte. Before coming to the company he was a sports reporter for the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. He brought the energy and excitement of the madness and helped his team grow closer together.

KARK 4 News

Hogs Hope to Confound Experts yet Again

Another NCAA Tournament game, another game the Hogs can't win, according to the college basketball analysts. Interesting since the challenge of beating Duke is similar going in to the challenge the Hogs faced against top ranked Gonzaga.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KARK 4 News

Early week warmth fuels midweek storms.

I hope you were able to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather we had over the weekend. We will start the week off on a similar note, just a little warmer and breezier. The top weather story this week remains the risk for damaging storms on Wednesday.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

