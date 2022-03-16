ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Does Rex Orange County Want to Be Famous?

By Julie Fenwick
Vice
Vice
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The small, sleepy village of Grayshott, in England’s South, is where Alex O’Connor - known better by his stage name Rex Orange County - first recorded his debut album ‘Bcos U Will Never B Free’. At the time he was a 17-year-old kid with a...

www.vice.com

NME

Rex Orange County scores first UK Number One album with ‘Who Cares?’

Rex Orange County has scored his first UK Number One album with new LP ‘Who Cares?’. The Hampshire-born singer-songwriter (real name Alexander James O’Connor) beat off stiff competition from Swedish rockers Ghost, whose new LP ‘IMPERA’ landed at Number Two, to take the top spot.
MUSIC
Vice

Why Zheani Hates People on the Internet

Listening to Zheani’s music is like being caught in the middle of an earthquake. It’s brash, it’s heavy and she screams every lyric like she’s shaking some demented demon from her skin. But her sound isn’t without meaning. If anything, Zheani’s music is a critique of the world from her unique perspective, reliant on a wealth of knowledge and real-life experience.
INTERNET
