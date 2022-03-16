ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Rapid moves to cut energy demand ‘will curb bills and Russian gas imports’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UIb6Q_0egHCccy00
Financial News

Rapid moves to cut energy demand could save households an average of £150 on bills and reduce Russian imports by 80% this year, a report has said.

The report by climate think tank E3G urges the Government to cut VAT on insulation, launch a major public awareness campaign on saving energy, and make changes to stamp duty to boost energy efficiency work on homes.

They are among nine suggestions for action this year and up to 2025 to reduce energy demand, which the report says is the quickest way to reduce exposure to soaring costs.

Combined with a renewables drive, which the Government has signalled it wants, Russian gas could be eliminated from UK supplies completely this year

It comes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine worsens already soaring gas prices, pushing up energy bills as much of the heating for UK homes and nearly two-fifths of electricity generation comes from gas.

The report urges the Government to use the Spring Statement and the energy supply strategy it is due to announce, to cut household energy use through existing policies and mechanisms.

It calls for a public awareness campaign to promote simple measures such as turning down the “flow temperature” on condensing boilers to reduce the temperature of the water sent to radiators and turning down the thermostat by 1C – without compromising on warmth and comfort.

VAT on green home measures should be removed or reduced, and there needs to be a boost to funding for energy efficiency and electric heat pumps, which use less energy to run than boilers, it says.

The report also calls for efforts to speed up deployment of highly efficient white goods, lighting and electronics, and accelerate the introduction of standards due in 2025 to end the installation of gas boilers in new homes and make them highly efficient.

Taking historic “green” policy costs, which currently fall mostly on electricity bills, into general taxation would lower energy bills “noticeably” at a stroke and encourage the switch to heat pumps by lowering the cost of electricity, the report said.

The Government should change stamp duty so energy efficient homes pay a lower rate, with a rebate that can be claimed within two years to incentivise buyers to improve the energy performance of their homes.

The report also says a comprehensive training scheme for heating engineers to install heat pumps could train up 10,000 installers for just £10.5 million.

Energy efficiency action this year could save significant amounts of electricity, cutting the use of gas equivalent to 80% of Russian imports, and saving households between £130 and £170 on average, the report said.

It would cost £6.7 billion in public and private investment, but deliver as much as £4.7 billion in reduced annual energy costs to consumers, delivering payback on spending in less than two years.

Combined with a renewables drive, which the Government has signalled it wants, Russian gas could be eliminated from UK supplies completely this year, E3G said.

With Government support, ordinary UK households can play a huge role in cutting Putin out of our energy system

Ramping up work to cut energy demand and switch to clean heating systems over the next three years would save more gas annually than the UK imports from Russia, and save households between £145 and £240 a year on bills.

While it would require more than £33 billion in public and private investment up to 2025, the spending would be paid back in five to nine years, and delivering savings for many years, the report said.

Colm Britchfield, researcher at E3G said: “With Government support, ordinary UK households can play a huge role in cutting Putin out of our energy system.”

The home energy security plan the report sets out would quickly boost investment in energy efficiency and heat pumps and help cushion the impact of rising energy prices, he said.

Pedro Guertler, programme leader at E3G added: “The UK Government must act now to permanently convert fossil gas dependency and profits into reduced living costs for all.

“The Government has the tools to make big gains on security through energy efficiency measures for households this year.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Poll shows worries about energy – and support for green measures to cut imports

More than three quarters of people support investing more in renewables and energy efficiency to cut reliance on imports as bills soar, a poll suggests. A survey of more than 1,000 British adults by Ipsos found nearly nine in 10 people (88%) were concerned about the price of home energy – and seven in 10 thought costs will increase “a lot” in the next six months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Energy Saving#Energy Systems#Energy Security#Green Energy#Rapid#Russian
Reuters

Germany made progress in reducing Russian energy imports

BERLIN, March 25 (Reuters) - Germany has since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine made significant progress toward reducing its exposure to imports of Russian gas, oil and coal, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Friday. He said that imports of Russian oil now accounted for 25% of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Russia
Reuters

Russia adds German broadcaster Deutsche Welle to 'foreign agent' list

March 28 (Reuters) - Russia's justice ministry on Monday added German broadcaster Deutsche Welle to a list of media organisations it has labelled as "foreign agents", a designation that requires outlets to publish a disclaimer on all its publications. Deutsche Welle's website was blocked by state communications regulator Roskomnadzor in...
EUROPE
newschain

National Grid sells 60% stake in gas network

National Grid said it had sold a controlling stake in its gas grid to a group of global investors as it raises money to invest in electricity. The business said that it would pocket £2.2 billion in cash for 60% of its gas transmission and metering unit. It is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Sea eagle tourism generates economic benefit for Scottish island, study shows

Sea eagles bring a clear economic benefit to one of Scotland’s islands on the west coast, a study released by the RSPB can reveal. Tourism inspired by these birds of prey, otherwise known as white-tailed eagles, is said to account for between £4.9 million and £8 million of spend every year on the Isle of Mull, which has a population of only 2,800.
ANIMALS
newschain

PM’s energy security strategy looks set for further delay

Boris Johnson’s energy security strategy looks likely to be further delayed amid suggestions Chancellor Rishi Sunak is resisting new spending commitments. Downing Street had been expecting the plan in the coming week after it already slipped from the Prime Minister’s earlier billing of the week before. Mr Johnson...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Heliogen lines up Woodside for Australian concentrated-solar-power push

MELBOURNE, March 28 (Reuters) - Bill Gates-backed Heliogen (HLGN.N) has secured funding from top Australian oil and gas producer Woodside Petroleum (WPL.AX) for a full-scale trial of its concentrated-solar-power (CSP) technology ahead of a planned push into Australia. Aiming to invest $5 billion in new-energy products by 2030, Woodside has...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Businesses failing to deal with menopause among staff, survey finds

The majority of British businesses are failing to deal with menopause in the workplace, according to new research. Just one in five employers considers menopausal symptoms during performance reviews of female staff. And only a quarter of businesses have a menopause policy at all, employment lawyers Irwin Mitchell found. It...
HEALTH
The Independent

Plan to stop P&O undercutting minimum wage will not ‘undo’ sackings as promised, Grant Shapps told

A plan to stop P&O Ferries undercutting the minimum wage as it recruits new staff, is not enough to “undo” its mass sackings as promised, a union is warning the government.Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, is poised to change the law to shut the ferry operator out of UK ports unless it abandons “sweatshop” pay rates as low as £5.15 an hour.He is writing to Peter Hebblethwaite, the firm’s chief executive, urging him to U-turn on the decision to sack 800 workers – with the threat that it must observe the wage floor of £8.91 an hour, rising to...
ECONOMY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
126K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy