ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Facebook parent company Meta joins UK anti-scams initiative

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qEq5G_0egHCXAD00
Financial News

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp has joined Stop Scams UK, an industry-led group of businesses working together in an effort to stop the spread of scams, it has been announced.

The tech firm joins the likes of BT, Google, Microsoft and a number of the banking giants, including Barclays and HSBC, as a member of the organisation.

Stop Scams UK said the addition of Meta was a “watershed moment” in its work to “stop scams at source”, noting that most fraud involves criminals posing as members of the banking, tech and telecoms sectors in order to scam their victims.

This is a watershed moment for us and will bring new reach and capability in our work to stop scams at source

The group uses collaboration between its members to try to find solutions to scams and fraud spreading on their platforms or by impersonating their business.

It said scams were currently growing at an alarming rate, with incidents where victims were manipulated into making payments to criminals in real time up 60% in the first six months of 2021 compared with the previous year.

Ruth Evans, chair of Stop Scams UK, said: “I am delighted to welcome Meta as the newest member of Stop Scams UK. This is a watershed moment for us and will bring new reach and capability in our work to stop scams at source.

“The growth in our tech sector membership has been a gamechanger, enhancing our ability to help our members stop scams at source and limiting the harm to consumers.

“Meta’s reach, rich customer insight and range of services will add significantly to our ability to stop scams before they can cause harm.

“The collective firepower and capability of WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook will have a transformative impact on the ability of Stop Scams UK to help keep people safe.

“I hope that other firms in the tech sector will follow Meta’s example and join Microsoft and Google in coming together to collaborate with our members, including the UK’s leading banks and telecoms firms, to help businesses work together to keep consumers safe from scams.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UOL3D_0egHCXAD00
Steve Hatch, Meta’s vice president for Northern Europe, said the tech giant was looking forward to working with Stop Scams UK (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Archive)

Steve Hatch, Meta’s vice president for Northern Europe, said: “Scammers use multiple methods on and offline to exploit people including fake phone calls and text messages, phishing emails and scam ads.

“We don’t want fraudulent activity on our platforms and we’re dedicating significant resources to tackling this industry-wide issue.

“We’re looking forward to working with Stop Scams UK on this cross-sector initiative to help identify scams and share insights and best practices to further protect people from financial harm online.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Businesses failing to deal with menopause among staff, survey finds

The majority of British businesses are failing to deal with menopause in the workplace, according to new research. Just one in five employers considers menopausal symptoms during performance reviews of female staff. And only a quarter of businesses have a menopause policy at all, employment lawyers Irwin Mitchell found. It...
HEALTH
newschain

Sea eagle tourism generates economic benefit for Scottish island, study shows

Sea eagles bring a clear economic benefit to one of Scotland’s islands on the west coast, a study released by the RSPB can reveal. Tourism inspired by these birds of prey, otherwise known as white-tailed eagles, is said to account for between £4.9 million and £8 million of spend every year on the Isle of Mull, which has a population of only 2,800.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Scams#Uk#Barclays
AFP

Australia sues Facebook owner Meta over scam ads

Australia announced Friday it is suing Facebook owner Meta over scam adverts for cryptocurrency schemes that falsely claimed to be endorsed by prominent figures. "Meta failed to take sufficient steps to stop fake ads featuring public figures, even after those public figures reported to Meta that their name and image were being featured in celebrity endorsement cryptocurrency scam ads," he said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Elon Musk sells all his California homes for $128m after Grimes claimed he lives ‘below poverty line’

The world's richest man, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has followed through on his vow to own "no house" by selling all seven of his California homes for a total of $128m, raking in an estimated $25m in profits from the sales. Mr Musk claims the vow came from his desire to focus fully on his mission to send humans to Mars. Though many are sceptical of Mr Musk – who has a penchant for sticking his foot in his mouth – his ex-wife, the singer Grimes, claims he is sincere about his goals. In a recent interview in Vanity...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
inputmag.com

Australia sues Meta for ads promoting cryptocurrency scams

An Australian antitrust watchdog is suing Meta for — what else? — failing to stop cryptocurrency scammers from utilizing its advertising platform. To make matters significantly worse, the scammers in question are actually using photos of high-profile Australians to pull in clicks. The lawsuit, which was filed by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNET

Facebook Parent Meta Removes Deepfake Video of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Facebook's parent company Meta said Wednesday it removed a deepfake video of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for violating the social network's rules against manipulated media. "It appeared on a reportedly compromised website and then started showing across the internet," said Nathaniel Gleicher, who heads security policy at Meta, in a...
INTERNET
Fortune

Facebook parent Meta now says you actually can’t post ‘Death to Putin’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. clarified on Sunday that it is against the company’s user rules to share a post that “calls for the death of a head of state” — likely a reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
INTERNET
CNET

Meta Sued by Australian Regulator Over Scam Ads

An Australian regulator is suing Meta Platforms, charging that the company didn't do enough to keep scammers from targeting Facebook users with ads touting fake cryptocurrency and money-making schemes. The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission alleges in the federal court suit that the ads were likely to trick Facebook users...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
126K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy