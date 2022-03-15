ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. Senate adopts bipartisan bill to make daylight saving time permanent

By Brett Rowland
Elkhart Truth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The U.S. Senate passed a bill Tuesday that...

www.elkharttruth.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Three Republicans under fire for voting against House resolution to ‘stand with Ukraine’ amid Russia invasion

Three House Republicans have come under fire for voting against a bipartisan congressional resolution expressing support for Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty as the country continued to fight Russian troops that launched a full-scale military invasion last week.The House Resolution 956, titled “Supporting the People of Ukraine,” was passed on Wednesday with an overwhelming 426 votes in favour and only three votes against.The resolution stated the US “supports, unequivocally, Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” and “states unambiguously that it will never recognise or support any illegitimate Russian-controlled leader or government installed through the use of force”.The Republicans who voted against the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MassLive.com

‘No more switching clocks’: Daylight Saving Time a step closer to being permanent after Senate-approved bill springs forward to House

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday unanimously backed a bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, a bipartisan push that could end the tradition of “spring forward, fall back” and give Americans more year-round daylight starting in 2023. The Sunshine Protection Act, introduced by Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

More than a dozen GOP lawmakers sue to force US government to end mask mandate for planes

A group of Republican lawmakers is suing the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to force an end to coronavirus mask requirements on airplanes. The group of 16 GOP members of Congress is led by Representative Thomas Massie and was joined by Senator Rand Paul. The lawsuit called the current CDC guidelines an "illegal mask mandate for individuals traveling on commercial airlines”.The lawsuit includes Representatives Andy Biggs, Dan Bishop, Lauren Boebert, Andrew Clyde, Warren Davidson, Bob Good, Paul Gosar, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Brian Mast, Alex Mooney, Barry Moore, Ralph Norman, Bill Posey, Matt Rosendale and Chip Roy. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daylight Saving Time#U S#The U S Senate
Elkhart Truth

Mrvan secures $45M in federal funds for Northwest Indiana projects

The federal government is investing another $45 million in 10 Northwest Indiana infrastructure and economic development projects recommended by U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland. Democratic President Joe Biden is expected in coming days to sign into law a measure approved Thursday by the Democratic-controlled Congress that funds the federal...
HIGHLAND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Elkhart Truth

More than 20 states back South Carolina in fetal heartbeat bill appeal

(The Center Square) – Twenty-one states filed a brief in support of South Carolina’s call for a Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals review of the state’s Fetal Heartbeat Act. The brief asks for the appeals court to review a preliminary injunction of a three-judge panel’s ruling to...
POLITICS
Elkhart Truth

Washington state begins to purge ‘squaw’ from place names

(The Center Square) – The Washington State Committee on Geographic Names (COGN) has started work on a federal proposal to rename 18 geographic features in the state which include the name “squaw.” It’s part of a nationwide effort to rid federal lands of a term the U.S. government has deemed a racial slur for Native Americans.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy