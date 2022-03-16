ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

UPspec's xScreen Transforms the Xbox Series X Into a Portable Gaming Unit

By Store
hypebeast.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloped by UPspec Gaming, the xScreen is a new fully integrated piece of hardware that attaches to Xbox Series S, transforming the console into a laptop-style unit. The improved console can then be brought...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apple Insider

Daily deals March 16: 2TB Samsung Portable SSD $219, $100 off HTC Vive Cosmos Elite, Xbox Series X at Walmart & more

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Wednesday's topdeals include Xbox Series X console availability for Walmart+ members, $100 off the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR system, and $110 off a Samsung T7 2TB External Portable SSD.
ELECTRONICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The first Dying Light receives Xbox Series X|S update

The new-generation patch for Dying Light is now available on Xbox Series X|S. While the sequel might be what’s hot right now, Techland is giving aspiring zombie-exterminators plenty of reasons to revisit the original Dying Light. On Monday, the “next-gen upgrade” for Dying Light finally came out on Xbox Series X|S after hitting PS5 earlier this month.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Xbox Series X Game From Bethesda Teased

A new Xbox Series X game from Bethesda studio Tango Gameworks has been teased. Following its acquisition of Bethesda, Xbox now owns the following IP: Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, DOOM, Wolfenstein, Dishonored, Prey, Starfield, Deathloop, Ghostwire Tokyo, Quake, The Evil Within, and Rage. There's more IP it now owns, but these are the most notable. And of course, Xbox now owns the studios behind these series. One of these studios is Tango Gameworks, responsible for The Evil Within and Ghostwire Tokyo. Between these releases and the fact its boss Shinji Mikami is the creator of Resident Evil, the studio is known as a horror studio, but the aforementioned Mikami doesn't want this to be the studio's sole reputation. To this end, the studio is currently working on a non-horror game under The Evil Within DLC director John Johanas.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

G-SHOCK Captures Ethereal Accents With Midnight Fog Collection

G-SHOCK returns with the Midnight Fog collection, introducing a series of timepieces in honed metal that evoke the soft essence of night fog. With the latest assortment, the brand has unveiled new iterations of the GM-2100MF, GM-5600MF and GM-110MF models, revamping the iconic octagonal face in a matte finish in various subdued shades that evoke the intangible essence of fog. The neutral, metal-clad body features matching translucent straps that evanesce the soft wash of color throughout.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Laptop#Video Game#Xscreen Transforms#Upspec Gaming#Xbox Series S#Call Of Duty Mobile
hypebeast.com

Apple Rumored to Release iPad Pro With M2 Chip This Fall

Apple will reportedly release its latest iPad Pro featuring the rumored M2 chip later this Fall. Apple trendspotter Mark Gurman recently reported for Bloomberg that fans can expect Apple to release a major update for its upcoming generation of iPad Pros. The 2022 release is slated to also support MagSafe charging on top of a significant revamp from its 2018 model.
TECHNOLOGY
hypebeast.com

Instagram Launches Two New Ways To Sort Feeds, Favorites and Following

Instagram has introduced two new methods for users to control how they see their feed, CEO Adam Mosseri shared in a blog post. Entitled Favorites and Following, the two options are intended for users to quickly see what they’re most interested in. With Favorites, users can choose accounts to...
CELL PHONES
hypebeast.com

Garbstore and Unified Goods Link To Showcase Rare Archival Goods

London retailer Garbstore has partnered with cultural archive showroom Unified Goods to launch “Selector’s Market”, a multipart in-store installation showcasing rare, archival products curated from the UK, the US and Japan. For the first installment, Tatsuo Hino, Beams & Co. director, has curated a special capsule of...
RETAIL
hypebeast.com

Brabus' 800 Adventure XLP SUPERWHITE Is a $700K USD Monster Truck

If you think the Mercedes-AMG G 63 is a shrinking violet, even if it comes in Brabus guise, then the tuning company has just the right thing for you — the Brabus 800 Adventure XLP SUPERWHITE. Measuring 5.31 meters long with almost 20 inches of ground clearance, the truck is one of Brabus’ most outrageous builds to date, but it does come with plenty of goodies to make it more than just a showboating exercise.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Laptops
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Kukini Gets Decorated With Wild Leopard Graphics

Since being started as a brand in 1964, has developed one of the most impressive sneaker catalogs in history. And every year, the Beaverton brand will do some archival digging to meticulously select a handful of silhouettes to spotlight and reintroduce to the modern-day sneakerhead, and 2022 is the moment for the return of the Air Kukini. The lifestyle runner — which debuted in the year 2000 — is preparing to drop in several colorways in the coming months, and one that’s headed your way is this all-over “Leopard” makeup.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

New Balance 550 Is Arriving in a "Panda" Colorway

New Balance continues to expand its colorway offerings for its ever-popular 550 silhouette. Just earlier this month, the shoe company announced that it would release a simple, white and black colorway, making it one of the cleanest pairs of general releases thus far. In the 550s, New Balance has found itself at the forefront of the lifestyle category and now, it remains one of the most sought-after shoes of the season with its latest colorway.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Instagram Could Be Working On a New Function That Allows Users To Respond to Stories With Voice Notes

Meta appears to continue to expand the offerings of its visually-oriented platform, Instagram. A most recent discovery from developer Alessandro Paluzzi, who is known for reverse engineering applications to uncover evidences of new features, has found that Instagram might just be working on adding voice notes to its Story responses. Over the weekend, Paluzzi shared a screenshot of the app to his Twitter account which showcased a new interface feature. In the same message box that users can type to send a response to other people’s stories, there is now a microphone icon that signifies that the app might be making moves towards improving its engagement through voice messaging. The new update appears to come just months after Instagram said it was working on a new grid edit feature.
INTERNET
hypebeast.com

Drake Releases 'Top Boy' x Nike NOCTA Alien Gortex Jacket

To celebrate the premiere of Top Boy Season 2, Drake, the Executive Producer and rights owner for the UK crime drama, has now dropped the first of a rumored apparel collection for the show. The Top Boy x. NOCTA Alien Gortex Jacket builds on the sportswear-street active look seen in...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Crunchyroll Shuts Down Its Free Ad-Supported Simulcast Subscription Tier

Following Sony’s acquisition of Crunchyroll and its subsequent merger with Funimation, the company is now shaking up the way its subscription plans are tiered, removing one of its most popular categories. In a new update posted on Crunchyroll’s website, the anime streaming platform announced that simulcasts will now require...
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

Nothing Officially Announces the "phone (1)"

Following a slew of early rumors, Nothing has now officially announced its first handset, the “phone (1).”. During the recent “The Truth” livestream, Nothing CEO and OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei shared an array of details about the upcoming device. With more details coming in the next few months, the Nothing phone (1) will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and run Nothing OS, a stripped-down version of Android. The operating system will apparently “captures the best features” of Google’s Android limited “to just the essentials.” The modification will offer a fast and smooth experience and visual interface with “bespoke” fonts, colors, design elements and sounds.
CELL PHONES
hypebeast.com

Telfar Unveils Eastpak Collaboration Available for Blind Pre-Order

Telfar has revealed that it has partnered with backpacking label Eastpak for its next collaboration, but there’s one catch: customers can’t actually view the product before purchasing. Both brands confirmed the partnership via social media, sharing a pixelated visual of several spinning bags and announcing that the collab will be available for “blind pre-orders.”
ECONOMY
CNET

GTA Online Is Getting a Monthly Subscription for PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Grand Theft Auto Online made its official debut on PS5 andXbox Series X|S consoles last week, and on Friday, Rockstar Games said it's adding a monthly subscription for players. GTA Plus launches on March 29 for players willing to spend $6 a month. Subscribers will receive a wealth of content...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy