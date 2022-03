BRADFORD, N.H. (CBS) – Two men were critically injured Thursday morning during a massive fire at a school bus maintenance facility in New Hampshire. It happened around 10:30 a.m. at Student Transportation of America, previously known as Valley Transportation, in Bradford. A 911 caller said people were trapped, and possibly injured inside the building. Heavy flames and smoke were pouring from the building when firefighters arrived. Crews were able to find two men with significant burns inside the building. A massive fire injured two people in Bradford, N.H. (Image Credit: New Hampshire Department of Safety) Both men were pulled from the burning building and flown...

BRADFORD, NH ・ 14 DAYS AGO