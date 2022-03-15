ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgewood, N.J. may soon do away with extra outdoor seating

By CBSNewYork Team
RIDGEWOOD, N.J. - As New York City embraces al fresco dining created because of the pandemic, extra outdoor street seating is set to be removed in one Bergen County town.

CBS2's Meg Baker found the topic to be controversial between restaurants and retailers.

Large cement barriers carve out streetside dining spots along East Ridgewood Avenue and on some side streets. The corrals were supposed to be a short-term boost for restaurants suffering in the pandemic. The Ridgewood Village Council just voted to remove the corrals at the end of the month.

Store owners are thankful, saying they want those parking spaces back for customers.

"At this point, it's hurting us. You know, it hurts us," said Gregg Rodeheffer, owner of The Table at Latonas. "And a lot of them weren't kept up, so kind of trashy looking, and brought down the quality of Ridgewood."

The owners of The Table at Latonas say a recently built parking garage doesn't replace close-by street parking. People won't stop in if they have to park far.

"Our clients spend a lot of money, and have valuable items that they take that are rather heavy. So rather than take them to a garage that's beautifully accessible, they prefer to be a little closer to the shop," said owner Joe Latona.

The mayor says dining will still be allowed on sidewalks, just not in the street.

"We appreciate we have a garage, but that was actually always intended. That was more long-term parking for employees and commuters, while the [spots] on street are most valuable for our businesses in town. So we really need to restore them," said Mayor Susan Knudsen.

On weekends, the downtown transforms into a pedestrian plaza. The streets are shut down, and people come out to hear live music, shop and dine. That ends too, to the disappointment of many.

"I actually love it. The fact that you can eat outside, enjoy with your children, and have nice weather," said Nirali Bhatia. "We get to hear different bands, high school students come out and perform. It's a way to be a part of the community."

"Being able to put people outside has actually created a whole new feeling and a positive one," said Ridgewood Chamber of Commerce board member Scott Lief.

Restaurant owners want to keep the extra outdoor seats.

The owner of the steel wheel tavern says he pays $1,500 a month to rent the parking spaces for the tables.

"It's a lot of money we are spending on it and frankly I would pay more. I'm not just saying that for my sake. I'm saying it because people who come out to eat in Ridgewood love being outside," said Glenn Carlough, owner of the Steel Wheel Tavern.

Carlough also rents a space for grab-and-go meals. He suggests retailers look into this option in front of their store, instead of pushing to remove the corrals and pedestrian plazas.

Meg Baker contributed to this report.

