FILE - Sheldon Whitehouse

Fox host raises eyebrows by spreading claim that Biden ‘does not see Putin as the enemy’
Sunday Morning Features host Maria Bartiromo drew fire on Twitter from a prominent MSNBC host and others after she claimed that some Americans were questioning whether President Joe Biden truly views Russia’s Vladimir Putin as an adversary.Bartiromo made the comments on Fox and Friends, the network’s flagship morning show, on Sunday while interviewing Sen Lindsey Graham. Mr Graham, a longtime loyalist of former President Donald Trump, has been a chief purveyor of the bizarre claim that Mr Trump’s administration was somehow putting up a stronger resistance to Mr Putin’s whims than does the Biden White House.“I was on the...
What Trump Has Said About Putin Since Russian Invasion of Ukraine Began
Close allies of the former president, like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and former Vice President Mike Pence, have split with his views.
Fox News
US warns it has information that Russia has a 'kill list' of Ukrainians after military occupation
The U.S. has sent a letter to the United Nations warning that Russian forces are creating lists of identified Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps following a potential military occupation, according to a report. The letter was sent from Ambassador Bathsheba Nell Crocker, the U.S. Representative to the...
Now-deleted Kamala Harris tweet claimed US is supporting Ukraine 'in defense of the NATO alliance'
A social media account for Vice President Kamala Harris stated Tuesday in a now-deleted tweet that the United States is supporting Ukraine "in defense of the NATO alliance," which the Ukraine is not a part of. "When I was in Poland, I met with U.S. and Polish service members, thanking...
Joe Manchin joins Republicans and all but tanks Biden's nominee for the top bank regulator at the Fed
The GOP has already blocked Sarah Bloom Raskin's nomination from moving forward. Manchin's opposition now dooms a vote if one happens at all.
Washington Post
Donald Trump is wasting our time
Marc Racicot is a former Montana governor and chair of the Republican National Committee. Rarely stopping to inventory the essential qualities in human character, we all know them when we see them: decency, honesty, humility, honor and faithfulness. Character is the lens through which, especially when pressure mounts and there...
China has already decided to send economic aid to Russia in Ukraine conflict, US officials fear
China has already decided to provide Russia with economic and financial support during its war on Ukraine and is contemplating sending military supplies such as armed drones, US officials fear. The US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, laid out the US case against Russia’s invasion in an “intense” seven-hour meeting...
Putin purges Russian intelligence as military elite suffer devastating losses
Several Russian military generals have reportedly been fired and a top spy has been arrested as Russian President Vladimir Putin lashes out amid his stalled invasion of Ukraine.
Grassley says Jackson Supreme Court confirmation hearing plan should slow down
Sen. Chuck Grassley on Monday advised against rushing Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson through the Senate's "advice and consent" role ahead of her confirmation voting, instead pushing for "thorough vetting" over an "arbitrary timeline."
Right Wing Uncut
Russian lawmaker demands return of Alaska, California fort and reparations amid US-led sanctions
A Russian lawmaker made an outlandish demand over the weekend that the United States return Alaska and a historic settlement in California, in addition to paying reparations to Russia over crippling American-led sanctions that have put Moscow's economy in a tailspin. Oleg Matveychev, a member of the state Duma, outlined...
Republican Senator Rand Paul introduces amendment to eliminate Dr. Fauci's position after two years of lockdown and being 'held captive by petty tyrants and power-hungry bureaucrats'
Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul announced he's introducing an amendment on Monday to boot Dr. Anthony Fauci out of the job he's held since 1984, accusing the medical expert of 'abusing' his power during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's the latest move in a war of words between the two arch-rivals...
Ukraine news – live: Russian troops retreat from Mariupol as Zelensky prepares to address US Congress
A senior US defence official has said that Russia’s military advances outside of a number of cities in Ukraine have “stalled”. There has been no “appreciable” change on advances on the capital city of Kyiv or the country’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, but the southern port city of Mariupol is “isolated”.Meanwhile, a convoy of more than 160 cars departed from Mariupol on Monday, according to local officials, in what appeared to be the first successful attempt to arrange a “humanitarian corridor” to evacuate civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city.People have been trapped in Mariupol for more than two weeks...
FOXBusiness
McConnell to Biden: Pull 'radical and unacceptable' Fed nominee Raskin, who wants to 'raise gas prices'
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called on President Biden to withdraw his nomination of Sarah Bloom Raskin to the Federal Reserve on Tuesday after Sen. Joe Manchin said Monday he can't vote for her. "There is bipartisan Senate opposition to Sarah Bloom Raskin, President Biden's radical and unacceptable nominee to...
Russia ambassador to UN says war in Ukraine will only stop once its 'special military operations are achieved'
Russia's ambassador to the United Nations defended Moscow’s deadly war in Ukraine Tuesday and said it would only stop the violence once its "special military operations are achieved." Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for illegally invading Ukraine nearly three weeks ago and claimed its neighbor...
POLITICO
Switchblades are on their way to Ukraine
Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. The U.S. will send 100 Switchblade drones to Ukraine as part of the Biden administration’s new $800 million weapons package, Texas Rep. MIKE MCCAUL (R-Texas), the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told NatSec Daily. An administration official confirmed McCaul’s account that the U.S. is sending the Switchblade.
NBC Philadelphia
Manchin Says Dems Should Take GOP Deal on Fed Nominees, Dampening Raskin's Hopes
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., says Democrats should consider a Republican offer to advance four of President Joe Biden's five nominees to the Federal Reserve. His comments agitate an ongoing political battle on the Senate Banking Committee over Fed nominee Sarah Bloom Raskin. Republicans oppose Raskin for her views on climate...
Psaki chides Senate Republicans for opposition to Supreme Court nominee Jackson
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Tuesday that Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is "very much in the model" of retiring Justice Stephen Breyer when asked whether she believes Republicans would vote for her.
Victoria Advocate
Democrats should deal with Sen. Joe Manchin on Build Back Better
The following editorial published on March 6 in the Washington Post:. Sen. Joe Manchin III is floating yet another idea to salvage the Build Back Better package. The Democrat from West Virginia wants to hike taxes on the rich and some corporations and then split the money between debt reduction and addressing climate change. In other words, he wants a smaller package than the $1.75 trillion deal Democratic leaders tried to make happen last year.
Republicans and Joe Manchin block Senate bill to secure abortion rights
A bill to enshrine the right to abortion in federal law was blocked by Senate Republicans on Monday. Although Democrats expected the bill to fail, they brought the measure forward at a perilous moment for abortion rights, to ensure votes were recorded. The supreme court is expected in June to...
WIS-TV
Senate approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would make Juneteenth, or June 19th, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. The bill would lead to Juneteenth becoming the 12th federal holiday. It is expected to easily pass the House, which would send it to President Joe Biden for his signature.
Wyoming News
