ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City expanding B-Heard mental health initiative

By Aundrea Cline-Thomas
CBS New York
CBS New York
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E1i4l_0egHCA6k00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CFWp0_0egHCA6k00
NYC's B-Heard mental health initiative expanding to northern Manhattan, South Bronx 02:18

NEW YORK -- A mental health first responder program is being expanded from Harlem to northern Manhattan and the South Bronx.

The initiative, called "B-Heard," uses paramedics and social workers, instead of police, to address mental health emergencies.

But, as CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Tuesday, critics warn it could be dangerous.

A simulation used for training shows first responders arriving to a domestic violence call between a mother and son. But instead of police, two EMTs and a social worker show up for what's classified as a mental health emergency.

"Our main goal is to give them space to vent and say what they need and to develop trust," FDNY EMT Edward Medina said.

That's why the program is called B-Heard, short for Behavioral Health Emergency Assistance.

First piloted in Harlem last June, it's now expanding to Washington Heights , Inwood and the South Bronx , areas with the highest 911 call volumes.

The teams focus on de-escalation while doing an on-site mental health assessment -- a major difference from police.

"We get trained in a different way than PD does, so while we think about safety we also think about how a person in the moment gets what they need," B-Heard mental health team supervisor Francisco Rivera said.

B-Heard teams do not respond to emergencies involving weapons or other violent incidents.

They can also call police for backup.

But critics warn circumstances can change in a minute, like the deadly shooting of NYPD Dets. Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, who were responding to a domestic violence call in East Harlem in January .

"That could've easily been our team. On each call, I say keep their head on a swivel all of the time," B-Head commanding officer Capt. Ronald Floyd said.

Teams receive safety training and say so far they have not had close calls, adding most incidents are resolved on the scene.

And for those that need more help, they're connected to treatment in the community.

"Very few people have refused to meet with a social worker," said Janine Perazzo, senior director of NYC Health + Hospitals.

It's major shift to treat mental health as a medical crisis, and not a public safety emergency.

Callers who use 911 cannot request a B-Heard team. Dispatchers determine where they are sent based on the description of the incident, location and other criteria.

A new training class for the program graduates on Friday. The expansion of the program will begin in the coming weeks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Last day on the job for New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi

NEW YORK - Monday marks the last day on the job for New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi. Chokshi was named the city's health commissioner in August of 2020, during the height of the pandemic. He hit the ground running, working 90-100 hour weeks, along with providing daily briefings. Chokshi sat down with CBS2's Jessica Moore for an exit interview. "What advice do you have for your successor?" Moore asked. "The advice I have is to follow his core values and convictions. For all the credentials we have as doctors, it was much more my convictions than credentials I relied upon during this crisis," Chokshi said. Chokshi said battling misinformation about COVID was one of the most difficult parts of his job. Under his leadership, 77% of New York City residents are now fully vaccinated. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICComplete COVID Vaccine CoverageVaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC Vaccinations By Zip CodeFind NYC Testing Site Near YouCheck NYC Testing Wait TimesCDC's COVID Vaccine FAQCDC's COVID Tracking Map By CountyResources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & MoreRemote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC health commissioner reflects before stepping down

NEW YORK - New York City's top health official is stepping down next week after guiding the city through most of the coronavirus pandemic.Dr. Dave Chokshi was named city health commissioner in August of 2020. Wednesday, he sat down with CBS2's Jessica Moore for a candid conversation about answering his calling."What kind of pressure did you feel stepping into this role at the height of the pandemic?" Moore asked."I felt a lot of pressure. to be perfectly honest, because there was so much that was on our shoulders ... but every day, I strove to be worthy of the role that...
CBS New York

Today marks 2 years since COVID shut down NYC

NEW YORK -- Two years ago, the coronavirus pandemic upended our lives. On March 16, 2020, New York City bars and restaurants served their last in-person meals before being shut down. They could only offer take-out or deliver, and liquor laws were changed to allow for delivery of alcohol.  Movie theaters and gyms also closed, and city schools shut down this same week. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICComplete COVID Vaccine CoverageVaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC Vaccinations By Zip CodeFind NYC Testing Site Near YouCheck NYC Testing Wait TimesCDC's COVID Vaccine FAQCDC's COVID Tracking Map By CountyResources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & MoreRemote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Health
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Government
Manhattan, NY
Health
City
Inwood, NY
County
Bronx, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
Sandusky Register

Mental health board announces new funding process

SANDUSKY — The Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services Board of Erie County has a new request for proposal process for the 2023 fiscal year, giving new local providers a chance to apply for funding. This process will allow new and existing agencies to apply for funding from...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
Daily Mail

NYPD sergeant dubbed 'Bullethead' breaks cover as it's revealed he's one of NYC's most-sued cops and has triggered 46 lawsuits resulting in 24 settlements totaling more than $1m

The NYPD sergeant known as 'Bullethead' who has cost the city more than $1 million after being sued 46 times was seen outside his Long Island home Tuesday. Sgt. David Grieco, 51, has forced the NYPD to settle 24 lawsuits thus far for illegal arrests, raids without warrants and unconstitutional street stops.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Health Hospitals#Nypd#South Bronx#Cbs2#Fdny Emt Edward Medina#Pd
Radar Online.com

Chris Cuomo Was Offered Rare Plasma Covid-19 Treatment While Thousands Of New Yorkers Were Dying From Virus

Chris Cuomo was reportedly offered a rare and experimental Covid-19 treatment when he contracted the virus at the height of the pandemic, and although the former CNN host ultimately declined the offer, many are wondering why the brother of then-Governor Andrew Cuomo was presented with the opportunity while thousands of other New Yorkers were dying from the virus every day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
PIX11

NJ COVID latest: Thursday, March 17, 2022

NEW JERSEY — The most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page. Virus cases spike amid spread of new omicron subvariant A spike in coronavirus cases in New York over the weekend may be linked to a new omicron subvariant. BA.2 is a new […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

Gerald Brevard III identified as suspect in shootings of homeless men in NYC, D.C.

NEW YORK -- The gunman wanted for stalking and shooting five homeless men in New York City and Washington, D.C. was taken into custody early Tuesday morning in the nation's capital.A senior law enforcement official identified the suspect as 30-year-old Gerald Brevard III. He was being questioned by a homicide division in D.C. with charges pending.NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said the Washington D.C. shootings took place on March 3, 8 and 9 before the shootings in New York on the 12th. Essig said police recovered .22 caliber shell casings at the scene in New York. All of the shootings...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man stabs 2 women at LI home, killing 1

NORTH MASSAPEQUA, NY (PIX11) — A man stabbed two women at a Long Island home on Saturday, killing one and critically injuring the other, police said. Nassau County officers rushed to a North Massapequa home on Saturday evening following reports of a disturbance on North Manhattan Avenue, officials said. When they got there, they found […]
NORTH MASSAPEQUA, NY
CBS New York

Masks mandate ends in New Jersey state offices and buildings

TRENTON, N.J. - Starting Monday, masks are no longer required for workers, customers and visitors inside all New Jersey state offices and buildings. Gov. Phil Murphy says anyone who wants to wear a mask may still do so, however. As of now, the only places where mask mandates remain in New Jersey are those that fall under federal regulations, including NJ TRANSIT, PATH trains and Amtrak. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICComplete COVID Vaccine CoverageVaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC Vaccinations By Zip CodeFind NYC Testing Site Near YouCheck NYC Testing Wait TimesCDC's COVID Vaccine FAQCDC's COVID Tracking Map By CountyResources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & MoreRemote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

11 hospitals laying off workers

Several hospitals are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges, and some are offering affected workers new positions. 1. NYC Test & Trace Corps, the city's initiative for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, is ending universal contact tracing by the end of April. NYC Health + Hospitals, which leads the program in collaboration with the city's department of health and other agencies, is planning to lay off 874 workers when the program scales back, according to a notice filed with state regulators March 4. The health system said affected temporary employees will be laid off at the end of April. Managerial employees affected by the layoffs will have their employment terminated between May 13 and May 27, according to the notice.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Prominent attorney stabbed to death in Queens office

NEW YORK -- A prominent immigration attorney was killed in Flushing, Queens on Monday.Police sources say the suspect was his client.CBS2's Thalia Perez spoke with friends of the victim.Ai Wang brought flowers to lay at the office door of her friend of more than 30 years. Wang was among at least a dozen who turned out Monday afternoon after learning Li, 66, was stabbed to death. "We've become very good friends and he's such a nice man. He's a very, very nice man. He helped all of our friends," Wang said. Police said Li was stabbed in the neck and back at his...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
80K+
Followers
20K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy