Plano is asking for resident input on various city services via a survey sent through the mail or offered online, according to a March 9 release. The survey questions give residents the option to rate various city departments on a scale from “very satisfied” to “very dissatisfied.” Residents can also rank city services in terms of importance and provide input on the city’s communication strategies, various outreach programs and overall city safety.

PLANO, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO