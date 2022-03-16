ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco teachers protest missed paychecks

By Charles Clifford
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v3czY_0egHA1B200

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Hundreds of teachers and San Francisco Unified School District employees say that have not been paid in months and they have taken their frustration directly to the district offices.

From Monday to Tuesday, about 20 teachers, district employees, and union representatives held a sit-in overnight at the school district headquarters to express their frustration that teachers and employees have not been paid or paid incorrectly for several months.

A few of the teachers who have not been paid spoke on Tuesday morning saying this is really impacting people’s lives.

Many teachers have second jobs in order to make ends meet. Many of them live paycheck to paycheck and not getting paid is a big problem.

“We really reached a breaking point. I mean, my colleagues, my coworkers are having to pay bank overdraft fees, you know, they’re potentially getting evicted. These are incredibly unstable living situations and conditions to be dealing with. This economic instability is not only going to impact us but also the students and their learning conditions,” substitute teacher Sabine Wildman said.

Now, the school district says they agree with the teachers, they agree with the unions and that these teachers need to be paid and are working as quickly as possible to resolve the problem that says the issue occurred because the districts switched to a new payroll system recently.

Most of the teachers and employees of the district, thousands of them have been paid correctly, but a handful possibly hundreds have not so they’ve shifted resources and staff over to deal with this problem as quickly as possible.

On Tuesday afternoon, Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews shared the following statement:

“Our goal right now is to address the most critical issues of underpayment or non-payment first, and we are in the process of writing checks to provide every dollar and cent of the back pay owed to the employees who have been the most impacted. In the coming days we will continue to provide every staff member with all of the back pay they are owed. Every employee will be paid what they are due.

Starting Monday, March 21 employees will be able to input COVID-19 sick leave, including any sick leave that was COVID-related that has already been taken. Per our health and safety agreement with our labor partners and state law, SFUSD is offering an additional 10 days of sick leave for employees to be taken for COVID-19 related reasons.

Since SFUSD transitioned to the new system, we have responded to 1,003 reports of underpayment. Of those reports, 942 have been individually investigated and resolved. If there was payment owed, SFUSD has paid the employee. As of now, there remain 59 outstanding reports that we are investigating. Our goal is to have the final 59 of the 1,000 reports investigated resolved no later than this Friday.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

California schools prepare for rising COVID-19 cases

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s 7 million students and school employees are getting free at-home COVID-19 tests to help prevent outbreaks at their school when they return from spring break. The state has shipped or delivered more than 14.3 million antigen tests, enough for two tests per person, to counties and school districts as part […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Oakland schools plan rally over closures

OAKLAND Calif., (BCN) — Oakland school district families will rally and march Saturday morning to protest pending school closures in the district, organizers said. The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at La Escuelita Elementary School on Second Avenue, one of the schools slated to be closed, organizers said. After the rally at […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

BART takeover leaves many ditching their cars

(KRON) — The Bay Area transportation system BART reported its highest ridership day since March 2020 on Thursday. BART officials say they recorded a total of 138,794 riders who took the subway that day. SFBART tweeted Friday that the riders were a 34% of pre-COVID projections for a March weekday. Many Bay Area residents are […]
DALY CITY, CA
KRON4 News

New affordable housing project breaks ground in Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — A new affordable housing project broke ground in Sunnyvale that will serve low-income families and households with intellectual and developmental disabilities.  On Wednesday, a group of public and private partners gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of Sunnyvale Block 15, a 1.44-acre site located at the northwest corner of W. Iowa and […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
County
San Francisco, CA
KRON4 News

Sunday BART not affected by Caltrain fire

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — A Caltrain fire has halted BART service in San Bruno going towards SFO and Millbrae on Saturday, officials say. The incident happened around 11 p.m. The start of the fire is still being under investigation. Mutual aid was provided for the ongoing passengers by SamTrans. San Bruno services are currently […]
SAN BRUNO, CA
KRON4 News

Balloons cause power outage in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara Power officials reported a power outage in the northeast part of the city Sunday morning. Officials said in a tweet that 2,666 customers were affected by the outage, including some small businesses. The outage was caused by balloons in powerlines. Around 11:07 a.m. officials announced the power has […]
SANTA CLARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paycheck#Protest
KRON4 News

SF giving millions to community groups

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Mayor London Breed announced the city would be giving $3.3 million to 12 nonprofits and community groups to help them with their real estate and occupancy expenses. “The pandemic has shown us just how critical the services our nonprofits provide and the important role they play in our communities,” Breed stated […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Crab fishing asked to be suspended for environment

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two humpback whales were tangled in fishing gear off central California in recent days and state wildlife officials are recommending commercial Dungeness crab fishing be suspended to reduce the risk of more entanglements as the whales migrate north. One humpback was caught in commercial crab nets off Moss Beach, just north […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Protests
KRON4 News

Alameda County’s 2000 Measure B sales tax coming to an end

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — After more than 20 years, Alameda County’s Measure B, a half-cent transportation sales tax, is coming to an end. Measure B was originally approved in 1986 and again in 2000 when 81.5% of County voters approved its renewal. Over the last two decades, the Alameda County Transportation Commission (Alameda CTC) […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Alexis Gabe case calls private land owners for help

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — The Alexis Gabe search effort organizers and the KlaasKids Foundation are asking private property owners to assist in the missing persons search. The KlassKids Foundation is a non-profit in Sausalito focused on locating missing and trafficked children and are working closely with Gabe’s family. Gabe, a 23-year-old woman went missing in […]
OAKLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Incoming California Labor Federation leader Lorena Gonzalez discusses her new role

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – Lorena Gonzalez, a former Democratic Assembly member, joined Inside California co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss her new role at the California Labor Federation. Gonzalez will takeover leadership at Cal Labor later this year. She discusses her priorities in the new role and which initiatives she plans to continue to fight for […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Parts of the Bay move to extreme drought

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – At least 37% of California is in extreme drought – that includes parts of the Bay Area.  Just a few days ago we saw parts of Sonoma County in an extreme drought.  Since then the conditions have not gotten any better.  A majority of the Bay is in a severe drought. […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Fire destroys ancient redwoods at Samuel P. Taylor State Park

LAGUNITAS, Calif. (AP) — A small fire has destroyed an ancient coastal redwood trees at a Northern California park. The roughly 200-foot-tall (60 meters) redwood known as the Pioneer Tree fell after being engulfed in flames midday Thursday, California State Parks said in a statement. It was one of the few remaining old-growth coastal redwood tree at […]
LAGUNITAS, CA
KRON4 News

Film crew robbed at Twin Peaks

SAN FRANCISCO — A film crew was robbed Friday evening at Twin Peaks San Francisco police say. Officers responded to the report around 6:16 p.m. The film crew said they were approached by suspects who were armed with a handgun. The suspects proceeded to steal the crew’s equipment and fled the scene, authorities say. This […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy