ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Damning report reveals NHS wait times were out of control BEFORE Covid

By Sam Blanchard
The US Sun
The US Sun
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xigTa_0egH9g5C00

NHS waiting lists were out of control for years before Covid, a damning report by MPs says.

It slams ministers for years of neglect leaving millions facing long delays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TJ9kP_0egH9g5C00
Chairman Meg Hillier said it 'has overseen a long-term decline in elective and critical cancer care that is dragging our NHS' Credit: PA

The influential Public Accounts Committee said issues will not be fixed without extra NHS staff and better budgeting.

Chairman Meg Hillier said: “The Department of Health has overseen a long-term decline in elective and critical cancer care that is dragging our NHS and the heroic staff down.

"We are extremely concerned that there is no real plan to turn a large cash injection into better outcomes for people waiting for treatment.”

She said of NHS staff: “Exhausted and demoralised, they’ve emerged from two hellish years only to face longer and longer lists of sicker people.”

The PAC report said the NHS has missed surgery wait targets for six years in a row and has not hit its cancer targets since 2014.

The Department of Health and Social Care said: “The pandemic has put unprecedented pressures on healthcare and we are tackling this head on.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Covid-19: NHS worker was 'suitably' protected before death

One of the first NHS workers to die from Covid-19 was "appropriately" protected, a coroner has concluded. Mark Woolcock, 59, of Stratford, had complained about working without proper protection before his death on 20 April 2020, the inquest heard. His role involved discharging patients home from Newham University Hospital. On...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

GPs buckling under the strain as they support patients stuck on NHS waiting list

GPs are spending an increasing amount of time caring for patients who are stuck on the NHS waiting list, MPs have heard.A record number of people are waiting for hospital care in England after being referred for specialist care by their GP – some 6.1 million people in England alone.One family doctor said that she was supporting patients who face a 63-week wait to see hospital medics who specialise in digestive problems.What's it like working in general practice today? Here's an insight into some of the evidence we've received from GPs and practice staff.Oral evidence sessions for our inquiry into...
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

England to roll out fourth COVID shot: NHS

England will begin rolling out its fourth coronavirus vaccine shot this week, the National Health Service (NHS) announced Sunday, with millions of the country's most vulnerable people being offered jabs. The latest booster shot will be made available to care home residents, people aged over 75 and the immunosuppressed. Around...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meg Hillier
The Independent

Households were ‘stretched to brink’ long before surging bills, as ONS figures reveal UK pay drop

Households are already “stretched to the brink” before the impending increase in bills, unions have warned, as new figures show wages have failed to keep up with the rising cost of living. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said pay fell in real terms when comparing November 2021 to January 2022 with the same period the year before. It put pay growth - not including bonuses and adjusted against inflation - at negative 1 per cent.When taking rising prices into account as measured by Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation, wages fell by 1.6 per cent compared with a year earlier,...
BUSINESS
BBC

Covid: Wales' mask law to end in shops, but not NHS

Wales is to press ahead with scrapping self-isolation rules and the legal requirement to wear a mask in shops, buses and trains on Monday. In response to rising cases, driven by a sub-type of Omicron, the Welsh government said it would keep some, but not all, of its remaining Covid rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

NHS Wales: Record waiting lists for 21st consecutive month

The number of people on waiting lists for non-urgent hospital treatment in Wales has hit record levels for the 21st month in a row. The total rose to 688,836 in January, but the rate of increase has slowed. There was also a increase in calls to the Welsh Ambulance Service...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs#Out Of Control#Mps#Public Accounts Committee#Pac
Waterloo Journal

Immunocompromised man with rare genetic disorder, who has been testing positive on COVID-19 for more than 7 months, is probably the first person in the world to be cured of the virus by getting vaccinated

The 37-year-old man, who has a rare genetic immunodeficiency, tested positive for COVID-19 for a period of 7 and a half months after he caught the Coronavirus. Health officials claim that he reportedly became the first person in the world to be cured of the virus by getting vaccinated. Health officials said that the 37-year-old patient wasn’t able to get vaccinated when immunocompromised people were invited to get the vaccine because he was still testing positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
365K+
Followers
15K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy