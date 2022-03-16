ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Amazon is having a sale on Fire TVs: Here are the deals

By Nicolette Accardi
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Smart TVs are by no means cheap, but Amazon is currently have a sale across its popular Fire TV lineup. Fire TV is technology developed by Amazon that emphasizes Prime member services such as Prime Video...

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Amazon's Latest Batch of Sales Includes 9,000 Deals Under $25

Hydro Flask water bottles, Adidas slides, and Lodge cast iron skillets are all discounted. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Spring is here, and if the arrival of a...
SHOPPING
SPY

Attention All Deal Seekers: These Are the Best 65-inch TVs under $1,000

Click here to read the full article. Spring is the golden time every year to own a big 65-inch TV, especially for sports fans. You have March Madness beginning, the NBA Playoffs push is starting to ramp up, opening day and the beginning of the MLB season is getting rolling and The Masters is bringing golf fans’ favorite tournament into the mix. And sports are way better to watch on the best 65-inch TV under $1,000. Even if you aren’t into sports, spring is one of the best times to also score a big TV at a big discount. With newer...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
TheStreet

Here's How Walmart, Target and Amazon Plan to Deal With Price Increases

It's not rocket science to make the inference that rising inflation is hurting American consumers, especially in poorer households. The headline consumer price index for the month of February was estimated to have risen 7.9% from last year, up from the 7.5% pace in January and the fastest in four decades, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Fire Tv#Tv Deals#Prime Video#Hulu#Toshiba
WGN TV

Best Amazon Fire tablet

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Amazon Fire tablets offer a simple, reliable and affordable way to enjoy a variety of everyday tasks, such as gaming, streaming videos and checking emails. These tablets are especially recommended for Amazon Prime members, as they’re compatible with the service. The best tablet for those who want something intuitive, streamlined and practical is the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Xbox series X stock news - live: Amazon restock is available – here’s where to find the best console deal

Update 21 March: The Xbox series X is in stock this morning at Amazon, Very, Microsoft, Currys, Game, EE and Smyths Toys. The Xbox All Access scheme is also available at Smyths Toys and Asda.The Xbox series X shortage that’s plagued Microsoft since the console’s launch in 2020 is finally coming to an end. Amazon is the latest retailer to restock the Xbox, and whereas just a few weeks ago the lifespan of these restocks could be measured in minutes, the console has now been in stock and available for next day delivery since Saturday. The Xbox is also still...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
HGTV

Ruggable Is Having a Rare Sitewide Sale, and the Deals Are Too Good to Miss

Here at HGTV, we’re big, big fans of washable rugs, and no brand does it better than Ruggable. The company has created a washable rug empire with sizes ranging from doormats to giant area rugs to slim runners. There are so many trendy styles, too, from boho Persian-inspired to preppy coastal jute. Now, these aren’t the cheapest rugs, but they're also not crazy expensive either. After testing, we believe the value is totally worth it. And right now these magic carpets are more affordable than ever because they’re all on sale! This rare sitewide sale is live now through March 22 with a flat 15 percent off all rugs. Yes, all. Just use code SPRING15AFF at checkout. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite styles below, including the specialty licensed rugs that rarely ever go on sale. The event and the amazing deals will expire Tuesday, so snag one of these discounted washable rugs ASAP.
SHOPPING
Reuters

Walmart stops cigarettes sales in certain U.S. stores - WSJ

(Reuters) - Walmart Inc is stopping cigarette sales in some U.S. stores after years of debate within the retail giant’s management team about selling tobacco products, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. The markets in which cigarettes are being removed from stores include California, Florida, Arkansas and New...
RETAIL
WWD

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sale on Top-Rated Hair Dryers Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. An inconvenient truth for many of us is that our hair dryers probably need to be replaced. But what is convenient is Amazon’s secret sale today on some of the best hair dryers out there. With steep discounts up to 40% off, you can snag a hair dryer that suits every hair type and texture, even those of us with curly hair can find their perfect hair dryer match (pro tip: you’ll need the right hair brush for curly hair, too.
HAIR CARE
CNET

Almost All of Amazon's Fire Tablets Are on Sale With Prices Starting at $35

We used to think that the world was small, but now we can use technology and the internet to make it even bigger. Today, kids can learn almost anything with a tablet, from languages to useful skills using games, kid-friendly programming and music. It can even keep them busy when you need a break too. And of course, there are tablets available for adults too. Today, Amazon is having a deal where you can get up to 50% off kids' Fire Tablets and Fire tablets starting at $35.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Boots has launched a mammoth 90% off beauty sale – here are the deals you can shop now

Calling all bargain hunters – Boots’s annual sale has just got even better with a whopping 90 per cent off some of its beauty buys.Every year, the high street retailer hosts a sale offering shoppers the chance to snap up a bargain with massive discounts of up to 50 per cent across a range of categories online. However, Boots is outdoing itself in 2022 by increasing the savings even further. While we had to wait longer for the sale to start compared to previous years – the event usually takes place in January but didn’t kick off until March this...
MAKEUP
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
65K+
Followers
21K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy