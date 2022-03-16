Oak Lawn middle school produces interactive books for sick kids in hospital

OAK LAWN, Ill. — Tuesday’s lesson at Oak Lawn Hometown Middle School went well beyond the basics of reading, writing and math. It was about looking within to help those who are without their good health.

The middle school recently received a $250 grant from The Hershey Company.

“Launched in 2019, The Heartwarming Project’s Action Grants Program supports young people who are advancing inclusion, empathy, kindness and connection in their schools and communities,” the company said.

The starting point for the school was author Peter H. Reynolds.

“His books are about hope, perseverance, empathy — everything that fits in to our project. So they got the books, took them into our studios. They use the green screen podcasting equipment, did our projects —meditation, yoga, all sorts of different active videos which were turned into QR codes and put inside the picture books,” teacher Heather McCarthy said.

The books will then be delivered to kids receiving treatment at Advocate Hope Children’s Hospital for them to enjoy the personalized videos.

The goal is to help pass the time, but also to let them know they are not alone in whatever medical journey they may be on.

“I think I enjoy doing this and that I can help other people that aren’t doing the best right now,” sixth grader Aidan Zak said.

Student Isabel Bello isn’t quite sure yet what she wants to do in the future, but she sure knows how to project made her feel.

“I think I want to get into something with the community to give back,” Bello said.

