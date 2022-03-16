ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Lawn, IL

Oak Lawn middle school produces interactive books for sick kids in hospital

By Patrick Elwood
WGN News
WGN News
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P3nFG_0egH8Si700

OAK LAWN, Ill. — Tuesday’s lesson at Oak Lawn Hometown Middle School went well beyond the basics of reading, writing and math. It was about looking within to help those who are without their good health.

The middle school recently received a $250 grant from The Hershey Company.

“Launched in 2019, The Heartwarming Project’s Action Grants Program supports young people who are advancing inclusion, empathy, kindness and connection in their schools and communities,” the company said.

The starting point for the school was author Peter H. Reynolds.

“His books are about hope, perseverance, empathy — everything that fits in to our project. So they got the books, took them into our studios. They use the green screen podcasting equipment, did our projects —meditation, yoga, all sorts of different active videos which were turned into QR codes and put inside the picture books,” teacher Heather McCarthy said.

The books will then be delivered to kids receiving treatment at Advocate Hope Children’s Hospital for them to enjoy the personalized videos.

The goal is to help pass the time, but also to let them know they are not alone in whatever medical journey they may be on.

“I think I enjoy doing this and that I can help other people that aren’t doing the best right now,” sixth grader Aidan Zak said.

Student Isabel Bello isn’t quite sure yet what she wants to do in the future, but she sure knows how to project made her feel.

“I think I want to get into something with the community to give back,” Bello said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
Oak Lawn, IL
Education
Oak Lawn, IL
Health
Oak Lawn, IL
Sports
City
Oak Lawn, IL
WGN News

West Loop fest raises money for Ukraine, offers wide range of beverages

CHICAGO — Plumbers Hall was filled Saturday with booth upon booth, offering an array of delicious wine and other beverages from around the world. Wine from California to the French vineyards is offered, along with tequila bottled right here in Chicago. For those attending Sunday’s event, guests can donate $5 to Voice of Care, an […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hershey Company
WGN News

DC Universe coming to Six Flags Great America

GURNEE, Ill. — The DC Universe is coming to Six Flags Great America next month. The iconic superheroes will have their own section in the theme park starting on Friday, April 15 where guests can go on comic book inspired rides. The section will feature three reimagined attractions: The Flash: Vertical Velocity, Aquaman Splashdown and […]
GURNEE, IL
WGN News

1 dead, 2 wounded, in shooting at Fashion Outlets of Chicago

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Three people were shot at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont Friday evening, with one person succumbing to their injuries. The shooting occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m., leading the mall to go into lockdown. Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and that there was no active shooter. Rosemont Public […]
ROSEMONT, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Yoga
WGN News

15-year-old girl wounded in Portage Park shooting

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting in the city’s Portage Park neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police. Police said the girl was in an alley in the 5900 block of West Patterson Avenue at approximately 1:30 p.m. when an unknown gunman opened fire, striking her to the left knee. The girl […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

The top baby names expected to be most popular in 2022

ILLINOIS — Is a newborn in your near future? Then you might want to take a look at some of the baby names that are expected to be the most popular in 2022. According to Names.org, each year the Social Security Administration publishes the totals for first names from all Social Security card applications. Analysts […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Blood pressure medication recall is impacting millions, what patients need to know

CHICAGO, IL – If you or someone you know takes blood pressure medication, you may want to check your medicine cabinet. Pfizer issued a nationwide recall for Accuretic tablets and their two generic versions, quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide along with quinapril HCI/hydrochlorothiazide, due to higher levels of nitrosamines in the tablets. Those are found in water and cured meats, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Organizers rally for passage of ‘Anjanette Young’ ordinance

CHICAGO — Activists gathered outside City Hall Saturday to demand the passage of an ordinance that would ban no-knock and unannounced raids, an issue ignited by CPD’s wrongful raid of Anjanette Young’s home in February 2019. Young was just home from work and naked when Chicago police improperly served a search warrant. After telling officers […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy