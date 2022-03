SAN JOSE (CBS SF/KPIX) — A federal prosecutor drove his message home repeatedly to jurors Tuesday that convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes and her accused co-conspirator Sunny Balwani were partners in spreading “rosy falsehoods” about the capabilities of the blood testing software developed by their failed Theranos startup. Having won a fraud conviction of Holmes in January, Prosecutor Robert Leach turned his attentions to Balwani, her ex-boyfriend and former Theranos’ chief operating officer and president, as his trial got underway in San Jose courtroom with opening statements. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila chose not to try the pair together after Holmes attorneys revealed...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO