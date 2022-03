Are you familiar with the leek? They look like big fat green onions, but they taste more like very mild white onions. Leeks can be eaten on their own as a veggie side dish, and they're also good in a stir fry. Where leeks really shine, however, is in soups such as the Scottish dish cock-a-leekie and the classic French vichyssoise that was Julia Child's favorite.

