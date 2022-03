The U.S. Department of Justice has formally announced a $127.5 million settlement with families of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting victims. The settlement, per a report from the Associated Press, includes 40 different civil cases that were spurred by the February 2018 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida. In court documents viewed by Complex and available here, it’s noted that the settlement was approved by the Associate Attorney General at the top of this month. Plaintiffs, meanwhile, will dismiss their respective cases with prejudice once settlement proceeds are received.

PARKLAND, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO