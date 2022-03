GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police held a press conference Friday to discuss the methods used during Tuesday's standoff involving a Greyhound Bus in Norcross. "We spent a lot of time talking with the suspect's family. To reassure them that our goal was to get their loved one out of the bus safely. We were also able to speak with them about the suspect's history and anything that may help the negotiators make him feel safe. To calm him down and again get him off the bus safely." Corporal Tracey Reese told reporters.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO