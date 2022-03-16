2nd person charged in South Nashville Waffle House shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police arrested a 25-year-old man following a deadly shooting outside of a South Nashville Waffle House on Saturday afternoon.
Metro police said 25-year-old Mehvan Abdullah was taken into custody Tuesday. He’s accused in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Brandon Phan.Man charged following fatal attempted robbery at Nashville Waffle House
According to police, Phan and his friend, 18-year-old James Sanders were attempting to rob Abdullah of a pound of marijuana when the shooting broke out in the parking lot of the Waffle House in the 800 block of Murfreesboro Pike. Detectives found a plastic bag containing roughly four ounces of what appeared to be cocaine.
Abdullah was arrested at a home on Waller Road in Brentwood. He faces criminal homicide, felony cocaine possession, and felony marijuana possession charges.
Sanders was previously arrested over the weekend and was charged with attempted aggravated robbery, evidence tampering, using a gun during the commission of a dangerous felony, and unlawful gun possession. Sanders is accused of tossing the gun he and Phan had been carrying into a dumpster before police arrived at the scene.
