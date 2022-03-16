ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

Amazon’s ‘Upload’ Season 2 Returns to New Paltz, NY…Sort Of

By Jess
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Once again, the Hudson Valley is taking over Hollywood. There's a reason we're called Hollywood on the Hudson, right?. Back at the beginning of COVID lockdown, we were consuming a ton of entertainment. From TikTok to Twitter to streaming services. We were watching everything and anything. In May of 2020, Amazon...

943litefm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
94.3 Lite FM

Are There More Doors or Wheels In The World? Hudson Valley Weighs In…

How do internet polls like this even get started? At this point, you have probably heard about one of the latest trends to weigh in on: are there more doors or wheels in the world? I shared this one with my folks, and it really stumped them. We've since kept bringing it up every once in a while to talk about the logistics of it. People online have gotten very heated over this discussion.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Best Places To Get Raviolis In The Hudson Valley

National Ravioli Day is this Sunday (March 20). According to National Day Calendar, March 20 celebrates a fun-filled and versatile pasta.... The Ravioli. A traditional Italian-filled pasta, the ravioli can be filled with various ingredients, including cheese, meat, vegetables, and seasonings, and usually served in broth or with a sauce. One can observe National Ravioli Day by having your favorite raviolis and using #NationalRavioliDay to share on social media.
HUDSON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hudson, NY
Entertainment
City
Hudson, NY
City
Newburgh, NY
New Paltz, NY
Entertainment
City
New Paltz, NY
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Where Can You Get the Best German Food in the Hudson Valley?

If you’re a fan of German food, there are some places right here in the Hudson Valley that you’ve got to try. Ulster County has a couple of stellar German Restaurants set among some of the best views ever. I grew up in Orange County, where my parents introduced me to German food at a pretty young age because we had one of the best German restaurants around. It’s still there, by the way. And Dutchess has a couple of great places to get your favorite wursts and schnitzels. Here is a list of some of the Hudson Valley’s best German restaurants for the next time you’re craving some delicious German comfort food.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

4 Things we Love About Patterson, New York

If you like hiking, eating, antiquing, and skiing, Patterson is the next place to visit. If you are looking for a great place in the Hudson Valley to spend a day, we think that Patterson should definitely be one of the next places you explore. Patterson is located in Putnam County and according to many, it has a little something for everyone's taste.
PATTERSON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Where To Find Best Fish Tacos in the Hudson Valley

I've already had the chance to talk about fish fry around the Hudson Valley, but what about fish tacos? There are some people who go crazy for this stuff. As for me, I'm just getting into it. Back in college I went out to a number of Mexican restaurants with friends and I would try some different meals, but I've found since I've moved back to Poughkeepsie, I haven't been as adventurous in regards to visiting new places and trying new cuisines. Also, my wallet hasn't been my best friend in regards to trying new, possibly pricier dishes.
HUDSON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New DEC Summer Camp Opportunities in NY State

It is hard to believe sometimes that it has been two whole years, going on three, since our Hudson Valley summer camps have been able to open. Whoever could have imagined that in the Spring of 2020 we would be putting a right of passage like going to camp on hold.
HUDSON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Allo
Person
Greg Daniels
Person
Robbie Amell
94.3 Lite FM

The 5 Best Urgent Cares Near Middletown, NY

My wife and I came to a startling realization recently: if one of us was injured, we had no idea where we would go. I grew up in the Hudson Valley, but as a relatively new resident to Orange County, I was confronted with the fact that we were grossly underprepared in the face of an emergency. So I started my research. For Orange County residents near Middletown, NY, here are the five top-rated urgent cares in the area.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Love Beacon? Experience this Popular H.V. City to the Fullest

Let’s face it. Beacon has become one of the hottest spots in Dutchess County. Actually, it’s one of the hottest spots in the whole Hudson Valley for both tourists and locals. I have spent lots of time exploring Beacon over the last couple of years and still haven’t tried all of the restaurants I’ve wanted to try, checked out the breweries and bars, or hit all of the little shops that I’ve been meaning to check out. There’s a lot going on in Beacon, it’s hard to do it all in a day. Or is it?
BEACON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

COVID Closes Longtime Restaurant, Bakery After Over 20 Years

A popular eatery in the Hudson Valley disappointed residents by closing its doors for good. COVID and inflation are to blame. Last week, the Kitchenette in Ulster County shocked customers by announcing the longtime Hudson Valley eatery was closing after over 20 years in business. "High Falls Kitchenette will be...
HUDSON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Tiktok#Imdb#The Flash Code 8
94.3 Lite FM

Inside Ellen DeGeneres’ $21 Million Montecito Villa (PHOTOS)

Ellen DeGeneres has added yet another home to her extensive real estate portfolio, this time a $21 million villa in Montecito, Calif. The home has hammam-inspired bathrooms and is nearly 12,000 square feet. DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi recently purchased a villa near Santa Barbara which was previously...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
Place
Vancouver, CA
94.3 Lite FM

Where Can I Find The Best Wendy’s in the Hudson Valley?

For a while there, I was not going to Wendy's very often. I think I stopped into Wendy's a total of 10, maybe less, in 2021. I used to go all the time back high school. Their 4 for $4 meal would be cheap and easy on school nights where I was just getting out of whatever extracurricular I was doing, and then had a long night of homework ahead of me. Whenever I really wanted to splurge, I would get myself a Dave's Double. Even in college, now that I think of it, I didn't go the Wendy's all that often. Part of it was proximity, and the other part was probably because I got burnt out. You know, when you go to a place to often in a short period of time, you get tired of it? Well, in January, I saw an ad for Wendy's somewhere, and I just thought, "It's a been a while, maybe I'll stop in for lunch today." I once again ordered a Dave's Double and even got myself an order of nuggets. From that moment, I was back on board the Wendy's train! Not that I eat fast food all that often in general, but I've stopped in a couple times since then.
HUDSON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

After Years of Making Fun of These, I am Finally Admitting I was Wrong

Not only am I saying sorry to every person I ever judged for wearing these, but I'm also willing to admit I was WRONG!!. Many times over the years I've cracked a negative comment or two towards anyone who was ever wearing Crocs. I've said things under my breath like, "what kind of person wears those things?" or "there is no way those things could ever be comfortable!" and of course, "Men should never wear plastic clogs!"
APPAREL
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy