Amazon’s ‘Upload’ Season 2 Returns to New Paltz, NY…Sort Of

For a while there, I was not going to Wendy's very often. I think I stopped into Wendy's a total of 10, maybe less, in 2021. I used to go all the time back high school. Their 4 for $4 meal would be cheap and easy on school nights where I was just getting out of whatever extracurricular I was doing, and then had a long night of homework ahead of me. Whenever I really wanted to splurge, I would get myself a Dave's Double. Even in college, now that I think of it, I didn't go the Wendy's all that often. Part of it was proximity, and the other part was probably because I got burnt out. You know, when you go to a place to often in a short period of time, you get tired of it? Well, in January, I saw an ad for Wendy's somewhere, and I just thought, "It's a been a while, maybe I'll stop in for lunch today." I once again ordered a Dave's Double and even got myself an order of nuggets. From that moment, I was back on board the Wendy's train! Not that I eat fast food all that often in general, but I've stopped in a couple times since then.

HUDSON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO