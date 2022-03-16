ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Two victims shot in Bronx: officials

By Sarah Vasile
 12 days ago

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two men were transported to a Bronx-area hospital Tuesday night, officials said.

Police responded to a report of a shooting about 7:23 p.m. in front of 281 East 161 Street. Once there, officers saw two injured men, both 30 years old.

One of those men, who suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead. The second man, who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, was transported to the same hospital, where police listed him as being in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and police are still actively investigating. Police did not identify the man who was fatally shot.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Community Policy