Zelenskyy center stage: Facing Congress, pleading for help

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. My guest, Marie Yovanovitch, was one of the star witnesses of Trump's first impeachment, the one that revolved around his dealings with Ukraine. As you may remember, she was the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who Trump fired after a smear campaign that Rudy Giuliani played a major role in. Trump saw her as disloyal. She was fired soon after she declined to pledge her loyalty to Trump. In Trump's infamous call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy - or, as Trump described it, his perfect phone call - Zelenskyy asked Trump for weapons to help fight the Russians who had invaded Crimea and the region in Ukraine known as the Donbas. Trump responded by requesting a favor to dig up dirt in Ukraine on Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. In that same call, Trump also described Ambassador Yovanovitch as bad news and said she was going to go through some things.

