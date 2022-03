SPRINGFIELD — Sci-Tech’s Corey Durant picked up his second individual trophy of the season at the Western Mass. Class A and B boys basketball All-Star game on Friday. The Cybercats senior scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Black team past the White team, 85-84, at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield. Durant was named game MVP for his efforts.

