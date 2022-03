The Royals traded left-handed starter Mike Minor and cash to the Reds in exchange for left-handed reliever Amir Garrett, per announcements from both teams. Minor, 34, is headed into the second season of a two-year, $18M contract originally signed with Kansas City. He’s due $10M this season, plus a $1M buyout on a mutual option for the 2023 season. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand tweets that the Royals are covering that $1M buyout. Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer adds that Kansas City is also covering $500K of Minor’s salary. That leaves the Reds on the hook for about $7.3M in additional salary commitments, when factoring in the projected $2.2M (via MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz) that would’ve gone to the arbitration-eligible Garrett.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO