Edward Bronstein death: Full, unedited video of DUI arrest that led to CHP in-custody death

A five-year-old boy who was found dead in a river was made by his parents to stand facing a wall “for 30 minutes at a time” as punishment, a court has been told.Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was found in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, South Wales, on July 31 2021.He had suffered such catastrophic injuries that one pathologist described them as “so extreme you would expect to find them as a result of a fall from a great height or a high-velocity road traffic accident”.Logan’s mother, Angharad Williamson, 30, his stepfather John Cole, 40, and a...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO