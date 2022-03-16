Ukraine Asks US for Armed Drones, Surface-to-Air Missiles, Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles

Amid the terrible toll of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Boston’s local tech scene has been called on to help. Aid has come from companies such as software developers AirSlate and DataRobot, which employ hundreds of programmers in Ukraine, as well as individuals. My former colleague, Pranshu Verma, wrote about VC and Soviet refugee Semyon Dukach, who went to Romania to hand out money to people escaping the war. DataRobot’s chief information security officer, Andrew Smeaton, drove a colleague out of Ukraine himself. And some Boston-based companies have even deeper ties — cybersecurity firm SOC Prime’s Ukrainian chief executive Andrii Bezverkhyi lived in Kyiv and had to flee for his life.

