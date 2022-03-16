ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine Asks US for Armed Drones, Surface-to-Air Missiles, Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles

Cover picture for the articleTo bolster its defenses against invading Russian forces, Ukraine is asking the Biden administration for armed drones, anti-ship missiles, “off-the-shelf” electronic jamming equipment and surface-to-air missiles that can strike aircraft at...

