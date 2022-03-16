ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine Asks US for Armed Drones, Surface-to-Air Missiles, Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles

Cover picture for the articleTo bolster its defenses against invading Russian forces, Ukraine is asking the Biden administration for armed drones, anti-ship missiles, “off-the-shelf” electronic jamming equipment and surface-to-air missiles that can strike aircraft at...

Russian Planes Are Second Rate and China Copied Them

Russian fighter jets are being shot down in Ukraine by US Stinger missiles and Ukraine’s soviet era air defences. The Ukrainian defense ministry claims its forces have destroyed about 100 Russian fixed-wing aircraft. Independent observers have confirmed at least a dozen of those kills. Verified losses include five Su-25 attack planes, two Su-30 and four Su-34 fighters and an An-26 transport.
NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
U.S. working on 3-way plane swap to supply Ukraine with Russian-made fighter jets

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The U.S. is working with Poland and consulting with other NATO allies on possibly having those countries supply warplanes to Ukraine for use against Russian forces, a White House spokesperson said.
If Putin uses chemical weapons in Ukraine it's a 'game changer' for NATO

Western officials and strategists say that there are good reasons to fear Moscow using unconventional and outlawed weapons. President Joe Biden warned Friday that there would be a "severe price" to pay if Russia used chemical weapons in Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Sunday that such a move would...
Ukraine ‘downs five Russian planes and helicopter’ after Putin invades

Ukraine claims it has shot down five Russian warplanes and a helicopter following Vladimir Putin’s invasion. The Russian aircraft were brought down over the eastern Luhansk region, Kiev said.Russia’s defence ministry has denied the claim, saying it had taken Ukrainian bases “out of action” and incapacitated the country’s air defences within hours.Early this morning Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine after Mr Putin authorised military action.He warned other countries any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen”.The first explosions were heard across the country shortly after 5am, in cities including Kiev, Kharkiv and...
Ukraine says it killed Russian tank commander once honored by Putin

The Ukrainian military claimed on Thursday that Ukrainian forces killed a Russian tank commander who was once personally recognized by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine’s defense intelligence office shared video on Thursday of a column of Russian tanks that was targeted by Ukrainian artillery units. In a translated statement, the office said, “The commander of the occupier’s regiment, Colonel [Andrei] Zakharov, was liquidated.”
UK says Ukraine's air defences having considerable success against Russian jets

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Britain on Wednesday said Ukraine's air defences were having success against Russian jets, likely preventing Russia from controlling the airspace. "Ukrainian air defences appear to have enjoyed considerable success against Russia's modern combat aircraft, probably preventing them achieving any degree of control of the air," the Ministry of Defence intelligence update posted on Twitter said.
Finland considers joining NATO after Russian invasion of Ukraine

March 11 (UPI) -- Finland President Sauli Niinisto said Thursday that Finland is examining its past position of neutrality in considering joining NATO in light of Russia's war with Ukraine. Finland, which has a long, complicated history with Russia and the former Russian empire, shares an 830-mile border with its...
Raytheon anti-tank missile battles Russian invasion of Ukraine

Amid the terrible toll of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Boston’s local tech scene has been called on to help. Aid has come from companies such as software developers AirSlate and DataRobot, which employ hundreds of programmers in Ukraine, as well as individuals. My former colleague, Pranshu Verma, wrote about VC and Soviet refugee Semyon Dukach, who went to Romania to hand out money to people escaping the war. DataRobot’s chief information security officer, Andrew Smeaton, drove a colleague out of Ukraine himself. And some Boston-based companies have even deeper ties — cybersecurity firm SOC Prime’s Ukrainian chief executive Andrii Bezverkhyi lived in Kyiv and had to flee for his life.
