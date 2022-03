An independent toymaker from Chicago decided to use his unique talents to help the people of Ukraine and ended up raising $145,388 for medical aid for the country. Like so many of us, Joe Trupia, the owner of Citizen Brick, a custom toy shop that manufactures various Lego minifigures and accessories, had been watching the news coming out of the war-torn country and was upset by the suffering of the Ukranian people. He was also inspired by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s leadership and decided to create a Lego minifigure version of the president and freedom fighter to sell to raise money for Ukrainians.

