One person injured during Tuesday afternoon shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — One person was brought to the hospital following a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Brockton.

Investigators say that shooting happened on East Street just before 5:00 Tuesday afternoon.

A man was brought to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle was last seen traveling south on East Street.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Brockton police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

