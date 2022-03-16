ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

One person injured during Tuesday afternoon shooting in Brockton

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rv9Xv_0egGzoxy00

BROCKTON, Mass. — One person was brought to the hospital following a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Brockton.

Investigators say that shooting happened on East Street just before 5:00 Tuesday afternoon.

A man was brought to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle was last seen traveling south on East Street.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Brockton police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

samantha Smith
12d ago

yup I agree brockton is in no way what it use to be def and shouldn't ever be called great city it should be called hook up,drug dealing,shooting city period

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brockton, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Brockton, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Las Vegas police dog helps find $10.5M of cocaine on semi-truck, officers say

LAS VEGAS — Millions of dollars’ worth of illegal drugs are off the streets thanks to a hard-working police dog, authorities in Nevada said last week. In a Facebook post, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the discovery occurred early Friday after officers stopped a semi-truck that had been moving erratically near Interstate 15 and St. Rose Parkway.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
86K+
Followers
97K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy