View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers have been incredibly shorthanded all season, but it looks like they're going to get a bit of help again. Robert Covington has missed the last five games for the Clippers due to personal reasons, but according to head coach Ty Lue, he's going to rejoin the team on Monday. If Covington is going to rejoin the team on Monday, it's a fair assumption to believe that he will be available for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO