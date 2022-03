Donald Trump Jr. this week offered his father an out when it came to the elder Trump’s increasingly unseemly recent and past praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin: His dad was just “playing” Putin! Fair enough. So the jig is up. Now, with Putin invading Ukraine and becoming a pariah on the world stage, would seem to be the time for Donald Trump Sr. to say what he really thinks. Putin, after all, now knows it was just a ruse all along.

POTUS ・ 6 DAYS AGO