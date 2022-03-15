ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

France icon Desailly slams ‘lazy’ Pogba and says Man Utd star ‘cheats a little bit and doesn’t help defensively’

By Kealan Hughes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lvbhR_0egGzENw00

MARCEL DESAILLY has slammed Paul Pogba as a bit of a 'cheat' who is 'lazy' and does not help out enough defensively.

The France and Chelsea legend was discussing the reasons behind Pogba being dropped as Manchester United were dumped out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27LKms_0egGzENw00
Marcel Desailly criticised Paul Pogba after he was dropped for the defeat to Atletico Madrid Credit: Getty

Ralf Rangnick chose to go with Fred and Scott McTominay as his midfield duo, bringing on Pogba late on.

And Desailly believes that is because Pogba does not provide the same defensive work rate as Fred or McTominay.

The World Cup winner said on beIN Sport's coverage of the match: "Quality-wise you cannot compare Pogba to Fred, or McTominay or Matic.

"But he's lazy, he's lazy. If you allow him to be a playmaker behind Ronaldo he will take advantage of it.

"When it goes well he is fantastic but if it doesn't go well, offensively he has not brought what everyone was expecting.

"And at the same time he will cheat a little bit.

"He will not drop back and not drop back and help with the midfield with the defensive intensity the team is looking for."

Fred showed why he started ahead of the Frenchman with some outrageous skill in the first half.

But neither he nor McTominay could inspire United to victory in an insipid defeat at home to Atletico.

CHELTENHAM FREE BETS AND SIGN UP OFFERS - ALL THE LATEST DEALS FOR THE RACING THIS WEEK

The Brazilian broke up Atletico attacks and the scoreline could have been worse for the Red Devils had they started Pogba.

The Frenchman may have played his last Champions League game for United with his personal trainer claiming he will leave at the end of the season.

His contract is up in the summer and Juventus have reportedly made contact with his agent Mino Raiola over a possible transfer.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo suggests the referee needs glasses as he furiously gestures after Manchester United concede in Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo was left furious with the referee after Manchester United conceded during their 1-0 Champions League second-leg defeat to Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone's side knocked United out of the Champions League after a 41st-minute header from Renan Lodi gave them a 1-0 (2-1 aggregate) win. After a 1-1 first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Scott Mctominay
Person
Mino Raiola
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Marcel Desailly
Daily Mail

Driven by success! Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Manchester United in brand new £200,000 Aston Martin ahead of Atletico Madrid tie - having netted incredible hat-trick against Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated in style following his hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur - after arriving to Manchester United training in a brand new £200,000 supercar. The Portuguese star netted a treble against Spurs on Saturday to secure a 3-2 win at Old Trafford and boost his side's hopes of claiming a top four spot at their opponents' expense.
CARS
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'scout Ajax star Ryan Gravenberch' as they look to strengthen their midfield... but the Dutch wonderkid 'would prefer a move to Bayern Munich' where his agent Mino Raiola has strong connections

Manchester United have reportedly scouted highly-rated Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch as they consider a potential move to bring him to Old Trafford. The youngster is one of the most highly-rated teenagers in world football and has been linked with a host of top European sides. Midfield is seen as a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#The Champions League#Bein Sport#Frenchman#Brazilian#The Red Devils
The Independent

Champions League: A closer look at quarter-finalists including Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City

Holders Chelsea will lead a trio of Premier League clubs into the Champions League quarter-finals as Europe’s elite battle it out for the continent’s biggest club prize.The world champions, last season’s beaten finalists Manchester City and 2019 winners Liverpool will battle it out with European aristocrats Real Madrid and Bayern Munich among a field which also includes Portugal’s Benfica.Here, we take a look at the quarter-finalists ahead of Friday’s draw.LiverpoolSix-times winners Liverpool signalled their intent with a perfect six wins out of six to top Group B and disposed of Serie A champions Inter Milan in the last 16 following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Associated Press

Juventus fails in Champions League ahead of Italy playoff

ROME (AP) — There were expectations that Italy’s European Championship title would translate to success for the country’s clubs in continental competition. The dazzling, quick-passing play of Roberto Mancini’s national team that gained admirers worldwide in June and July was nowhere to be seen, though, when Juventus was eliminated by Villarreal in the Champions League — leaving Italy without a representative in the quarterfinals of the elite competition for the second consecutive season.
UEFA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
352K+
Followers
13K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy