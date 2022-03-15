ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Anthony Elanga’s emergence has been a rare bright spark in a miserable Man Utd season

By Martin Blackburn
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

ANTHONY ELANGA will have learned some valuable lessons from his two games against a savvy European side like Atletico Madrid.

And Ralf Rangnick must find a way to keep the young Swede playing regularly as Manchester United are more threatening with him in the team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AtQ2q_0egGz4dv00
Anthony Elanga's emergence has been a rare bright spark for Manchester United this season Credit: Getty

Elanga, 19, was the hero of the first leg in Madrid three weeks ago when he scored an equaliser against the run of play just minutes after stepping off the bench.

That came just days after his goal against old enemy Leeds and the Stretford End had a new hero – with a catchy new song to boot.

His reward was to start the next two matches against Watford and Manchester City - but then he found himself back on the bench against Tottenham on Saturday.

Marcus Rashford got the nod in that one but he looks short of confidence right now – it was no surprise he made way.

Elanga began this game like he wanted to make the most of his opportunity – just his ninth start in all competitions this season.

He went in strongly for a header and clattered into Jan Oblak in the opening minutes.

The Slovenian is 6ft 2ins and can use his hands but came off second best in that collision.

Madrid had obviously picked out Jadon Sancho as a danger as the Three Lions ace was tightly marked by two or three men every time he had the ball.

That meant Elanga had some space on the other flank early on and he caused problems during a lively opening from the home side.

He was so unlucky not to put the home team ahead on 13 minutes when he got his head on a cross that was fizzed across goal.

His effort from only three yards out smacked Oblak in the face and somehow stayed out – it’s fair to say the keeper knew little about it.

Had that gone in, he would have become only the second teenager to score in both legs of a Champions League tie – following in the footsteps of Kylian Mbappe, who managed it twice.

As the half wore on, Elanga had fewer chances to show his blistering pace but the one time he did stretch his legs he felt he was fouled by Reinildo Mandava.

The referee did not agree and Atleti launched a break which ended with Renan Lodi nodding them ahead.

CHELTENHAM FREE BETS AND SIGN UP OFFERS - ALL THE LATEST DEALS FOR THE RACING THIS WEEK

United’s players complained – claiming they should have had a foul but to no avail.

Soon after the break, a clever pass from Bruno Fernandes sent Elanga away but his low shot fizzed across the face of goal and wide.

Diego Simeone’s men are masters at protecting a lead and they kept the youngster marginalised until midway through the second half when he was replaced by Rashford.

None of the changes made by Rangnick could affect the result in the end as Atletico did what they always do and saw the game out.

It wasn’t to be United or Elanga’s night – but his day will surely come again.

His emergence has been a rare bright spot in a miserable season at Old Trafford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pdisQ_0egGz4dv00
Elanga set the tone early on as he outjumped Jan Oblak Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ADQoF_0egGz4dv00
He was denied when his effort hit the Slovenian in the face Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo suggests the referee needs glasses as he furiously gestures after Manchester United concede in Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo was left furious with the referee after Manchester United conceded during their 1-0 Champions League second-leg defeat to Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone's side knocked United out of the Champions League after a 41st-minute header from Renan Lodi gave them a 1-0 (2-1 aggregate) win. After a 1-1 first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Driven by success! Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Manchester United in brand new £200,000 Aston Martin ahead of Atletico Madrid tie - having netted incredible hat-trick against Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated in style following his hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur - after arriving to Manchester United training in a brand new £200,000 supercar. The Portuguese star netted a treble against Spurs on Saturday to secure a 3-2 win at Old Trafford and boost his side's hopes of claiming a top four spot at their opponents' expense.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Renan Lodi
Person
Jan Oblak
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Diego Simeone
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'scout Ajax star Ryan Gravenberch' as they look to strengthen their midfield... but the Dutch wonderkid 'would prefer a move to Bayern Munich' where his agent Mino Raiola has strong connections

Manchester United have reportedly scouted highly-rated Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch as they consider a potential move to bring him to Old Trafford. The youngster is one of the most highly-rated teenagers in world football and has been linked with a host of top European sides. Midfield is seen as a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'He has to take this step forward in his career': Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam urges Ajax boss Erik ten Hag to grab the Old Trafford job with both hands after being heavily linked with a move to Premier League giants

Erik ten Hag is one of the frontrunners to become the next Manchester United manager and Jaap Stam thinks a move to Old Trafford would be an enormous step in the Dutchman's career. Ten Hag - who has won the Eredivisie twice with Ajax - is regarded as one of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Manchester City#European#Swede#The Stretford End#Tottenham#Slovenian#Lions
ESPN

Manchester United is where big stars go to struggle as Champions League exit to Atletico Madrid proves

MANCHESTER, England -- You know the script by now: Manchester United play a big game, their star players fail to perform as they are outfought and outthought by their opponents and, as surely as night follows day, they lose. Atletico Madrid's 1-0 Champions League win at Old Trafford, which sent United out of the competition at the round of 16 stage, was simply the same old story.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
The Independent

Champions League: A closer look at quarter-finalists including Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City

Holders Chelsea will lead a trio of Premier League clubs into the Champions League quarter-finals as Europe’s elite battle it out for the continent’s biggest club prize.The world champions, last season’s beaten finalists Manchester City and 2019 winners Liverpool will battle it out with European aristocrats Real Madrid and Bayern Munich among a field which also includes Portugal’s Benfica.Here, we take a look at the quarter-finalists ahead of Friday’s draw.LiverpoolSix-times winners Liverpool signalled their intent with a perfect six wins out of six to top Group B and disposed of Serie A champions Inter Milan in the last 16 following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gareth Southgate insists door remains open for Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho

England manager Gareth Southgate left the door open for returns for Manchester United duo Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford after they were left out of his latest squad.The pair seemingly paid the price for United’s poor run of form, despite Sancho’s personal performances showing a marked improvement in recent weeks.Along with Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker, the three players were conspicuous by their absence from Southgate’s 25-man squad for the upcoming Wembley friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast.Rashford has been struggling of late and issued a statement on social media after an altercation with United fans following the 1-0 Champions...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Juventus fails in Champions League ahead of Italy playoff

ROME (AP) — There were expectations that Italy’s European Championship title would translate to success for the country’s clubs in continental competition. The dazzling, quick-passing play of Roberto Mancini’s national team that gained admirers worldwide in June and July was nowhere to be seen, though, when Juventus was eliminated by Villarreal in the Champions League — leaving Italy without a representative in the quarterfinals of the elite competition for the second consecutive season.
UEFA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
352K+
Followers
13K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy