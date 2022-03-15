Anthony Elanga’s emergence has been a rare bright spark in a miserable Man Utd season

ANTHONY ELANGA will have learned some valuable lessons from his two games against a savvy European side like Atletico Madrid.

And Ralf Rangnick must find a way to keep the young Swede playing regularly as Manchester United are more threatening with him in the team.

Anthony Elanga's emergence has been a rare bright spark for Manchester United this season Credit: Getty

Elanga, 19, was the hero of the first leg in Madrid three weeks ago when he scored an equaliser against the run of play just minutes after stepping off the bench.

That came just days after his goal against old enemy Leeds and the Stretford End had a new hero – with a catchy new song to boot.

His reward was to start the next two matches against Watford and Manchester City - but then he found himself back on the bench against Tottenham on Saturday.

Marcus Rashford got the nod in that one but he looks short of confidence right now – it was no surprise he made way.

Elanga began this game like he wanted to make the most of his opportunity – just his ninth start in all competitions this season.

He went in strongly for a header and clattered into Jan Oblak in the opening minutes.

The Slovenian is 6ft 2ins and can use his hands but came off second best in that collision.

Madrid had obviously picked out Jadon Sancho as a danger as the Three Lions ace was tightly marked by two or three men every time he had the ball.

That meant Elanga had some space on the other flank early on and he caused problems during a lively opening from the home side.

He was so unlucky not to put the home team ahead on 13 minutes when he got his head on a cross that was fizzed across goal.

His effort from only three yards out smacked Oblak in the face and somehow stayed out – it’s fair to say the keeper knew little about it.

Had that gone in, he would have become only the second teenager to score in both legs of a Champions League tie – following in the footsteps of Kylian Mbappe, who managed it twice.

As the half wore on, Elanga had fewer chances to show his blistering pace but the one time he did stretch his legs he felt he was fouled by Reinildo Mandava.

The referee did not agree and Atleti launched a break which ended with Renan Lodi nodding them ahead.

CHELTENHAM FREE BETS AND SIGN UP OFFERS - ALL THE LATEST DEALS FOR THE RACING THIS WEEK

United’s players complained – claiming they should have had a foul but to no avail.

Soon after the break, a clever pass from Bruno Fernandes sent Elanga away but his low shot fizzed across the face of goal and wide.

Diego Simeone’s men are masters at protecting a lead and they kept the youngster marginalised until midway through the second half when he was replaced by Rashford.

None of the changes made by Rangnick could affect the result in the end as Atletico did what they always do and saw the game out.

It wasn’t to be United or Elanga’s night – but his day will surely come again.

His emergence has been a rare bright spot in a miserable season at Old Trafford.

Elanga set the tone early on as he outjumped Jan Oblak Credit: Getty