ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ukraine Asks US for Armed Drones, Surface-to-Air Missiles, Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles

nbcboston.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo bolster its defenses against invading Russian forces, Ukraine is asking the Biden administration for armed drones, anti-ship missiles, “off-the-shelf” electronic jamming equipment and surface-to-air missiles that can strike aircraft at...

www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

After Zelenskyy "challenged" U.S., White House is sending Ukraine javelin missiles, anti-aircraft systems, ammunition and "switchblade" drones

The White House said that President Biden was "speaking from the heart" about Russian President Vladimir Putin's "barbaric actions" when he called Putin a "war criminal." A legal review is underway at the State Department to review Russia's actions in Ukraine and whether they constitute war crimes. Putin's spokesperson called...
POTUS
Boston Globe

Raytheon anti-tank missile battles Russian invasion of Ukraine

Amid the terrible toll of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Boston’s local tech scene has been called on to help. Aid has come from companies such as software developers AirSlate and DataRobot, which employ hundreds of programmers in Ukraine, as well as individuals. My former colleague, Pranshu Verma, wrote about VC and Soviet refugee Semyon Dukach, who went to Romania to hand out money to people escaping the war. DataRobot’s chief information security officer, Andrew Smeaton, drove a colleague out of Ukraine himself. And some Boston-based companies have even deeper ties — cybersecurity firm SOC Prime’s Ukrainian chief executive Andrii Bezverkhyi lived in Kyiv and had to flee for his life.
BOSTON, MA
AFP

Russia hypersonic missile 'not a game changer' in Ukraine: US

Russia's claim it used a hypersonic missile in Ukraine was a way to reclaim war momentum, but the next-generation weaponry has not proved to be a "game changer," the Pentagon's chief said Sunday. But "I would not see it as a game changer," Austin told CBS talk show "Face the Nation."
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Pictured: US Patriot Missile launchers installed at Polish airport just 50 miles from Ukraine with surface to air defence system 'pointing east' after being flown in by American military

These are the first pictures of the US Patriot Missile system set up at a Polish airbase just 50 miles from the Ukraine border. The surface-to-air defence system was installed around the perimeter of Rzeszow-Jasionka International Airport after a fleet of US Air Force (USAF) planes flew in from a base at Ramstein, Germany.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AOL Corp

Javelin missiles are helping Ukraine wreak havoc on Russian troops, experts say

The Javelin antitank missiles that figured in former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment for deliberately delaying military aid to Ukraine are now wreaking havoc on the Russian invaders. The lightweight but lethal weapon has, military experts said, helped the underdog Ukrainians inflict major damage on Moscow’s much-vaunted military and...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Missiles#Armed Drones#Russian#European#Nbc News
Reuters

Abu Dhabi sovereign fund pausing Russia investments, CEO says

DUBAI, March 28 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company is pausing investments in Russia, which represent less than 1% of its portfolio, because of the Ukraine crisis, the chief executive of the $243 billion sovereign wealth fund said on Monday. This is the first comment by the top executive...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy